Fujitsu enables creation of software-defined data centres with hyper-converged PRIMEFLEX for VMware Cloud Foundation

* Dedicated PRIMEFLEX solution enables creation of flexible, agile, software-defined data centres (SDDCs) based on market-leading VMware Cloud Foundation software.

* Solution available directly from Fujitsu or as part of the SELECT Channel portfolio.

* Choice of ready-to-run system or reference architecture gives customers maximum flexibility to meet fast-changing business requirements.

Fujitsu today announces the general availability of its first completely software-defined data centre solution for VMware environments, PRIMEFLEX for VMware Cloud Foundation. This fast-tracks the creation of software-defined data centres (SDDCs) to provide a more flexible and adaptive computing infrastructure.

Fujitsu Integrated System PRIMEFLEX for VMware Cloud Foundation – on show at VMworld in Barcelona[1] – is designed to dramatically simplify how companies buy, implement and operate large-scale SDDCs. Customers can choose either a turnkey integrated system or a reference architecture.

Turnkey systems allow customers to get infrastructure as a service (IaaS) up and running in just hours, based on familiar VMware software. The reference architecture approach allows the use of pre-qualified and pre-certified vSAN Ready Nodes for VMware Cloud Foundation deployments[2]. With its two solutions for creating a hyper-converged environment, PRIMEFLEX gives customers an even wider choice in creating scalable, efficient and agile on-premises VMware Cloud Foundation software-defined infrastructure deployments that can be tuned to individual requirements.

The guiding principle of PRIMEFLEX for VMware Cloud Foundation is to provide customers with an easy-to-operate, preconfigured solution that includes everything required for a hyper-converged SDDC infrastructure. The latest addition to the Fujitsu PRIMEFLEX line-up is ideal for enterprises and service providers that need fast production, easy maintenance, and lower total cost of ownership. It combines a high-performance Fujitsu server platform with switches from Cisco and QCT, and features VMware software-defined compute, storage and networking capabilities as well as the integrated management of physical and virtual resources.

Craig Parker, Head of Integrated Systems for the EMEIA region at Fujitsu, says: "Business units are continuing to expect more from their IT departments – mainly in responding faster and in a more flexible way to support fast-changing business needs, while, of course, still managing risk and cost. More and more enterprises are finding that software-defined design is the answer, since it streamlines infrastructures and increases flexibility and agility. However, it is a daunting challenge to build such a software-defined environment – and can be a difficult, time-consuming and error-prone process. PRIMEFLEX for VMware Cloud Foundation is the result of close collaboration between Fujitsu and VMware to create a solution that takes the risk and complexity out of SDDC deployments, while also dramatically cutting the time it takes to set up and operate such an infrastructure."

Fujitsu PRIMERGY servers underpin PRIMEFLEX for VMware Cloud Foundation. Designed for virtualisation and optimised for VMware software, these servers are part of Fujitsu's tried and tested x86 portfolio, which has led industry benchmarks for virtualisation for half a decade. Currently, the Fujitsu x86 portfolio leads 16 of 21 VMmark 2.0x benchmarks[3], which are recognised as a true indicator of performance in virtualisation platforms.

Pricing and availability

Fujitsu PRIMEFLEX for VMware Cloud Foundation is available immediately directly from Fujitsu or as part of the SELECT Channel partner portfolio. As the first VMware technology partner to offer VMware Cloud Foundation to the channel, Fujitsu is giving its SELECT Partner Program members a head start in terms of initiating new software-defined, hyper-converged storage projects for their customers.

The new channel offering is backed by extensive training via the Fujitsu SELECT Academy, where channel partners receive the same advanced product and pre-sales training as Fujitsu employees. This training enables channel partners to specify and deploy PRIMEFLEX for VMware Cloud Foundation with confidence for customers, and also represents a step towards certification as SELECT Expert in Integrated Systems – a newly created curriculum.

PRIMEFLEX for VMware Cloud Foundation pricing varies according to the system specification and local markets.

[1] Fujitsu is showcasing PRIMEFLEX for VMware Cloud Foundation at VMworld 2017 Europe in Barcelona (September 10 to 14) in the Solution Exchange Hall, on the Fujitsu booth #P311.

[2] Although the second option does not feature all of the automated build and configure processes provided with the integrated system, it does improve the speed of adoption and confidence of compability for each of the server nodes.

[3] VMmark is a free tool used by hardware vendors, virtualisation software vendors, and others to measure the performance, scalability, and power consumption of virtualisation platforms. For more information, see http://www.vmware.com/products/vmmark.html.

