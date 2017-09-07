Tender Watch: Treasury tries again

National Treasury's technology investments have come under heavy fire in Parliament, but it is not turning its back on ICT yet.

This week's National Tender Bulletin sees the department advertising for telecommunication and software licensing implementation experts; and awarding a tender for the development of an online budget data portal.

New tenders

Natal Sharks Board

A service provider is sought to supply, maintain and support three multifunction photocopiers. Evaluation will be on functionality and 80/20 point system.

Note: Tenders should provide one original bound proposal and four copies. Tenders should provide three verifiable references.

Tender no: ZNT17/18KZNSB01

Information: Technical: M Hlengwa (031) 566 0449, e-mail: malusi@shark.co.za. General: S Mzelemu (031) 566 0422, e-mail: mzelemu@shark.co.za.

Closing date: 18 September

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the provision of training for SITA employees in order to fulfil the requirements of the Work Skills Plan (WSP).

Tender no: RFB 1619/ 2017

Information: Technical: Agnes Mamaregane (012) 482 2808, e-mail: Agnes.Mamaregane@sita.co.za. General: Phenyo Shabangu (011) 208 3089, e-mail: phenyo.shabangu@accenture.com.

Closing date: 22 September

Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority

The regulator is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of a hosted VOIP PABX (telephony) and call centre management system for period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 8 September

Tender no: RFB/ 2017/ PSIRA/02

Information: Lesego Mashiane (012) 003 0521, e-mail: lesego.mashiane@psira.co.za.

Closing date: 26 September

Department of Defence

DoD wishes to acquire software licence, training, maintenance and support services for Autodesk/CAD software for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 1623/ 2017

Information: Nokukhanya Zulu (012) 482 3530, e-mail: nokukhanya.zulu@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 September

Department of Public Works, KwaZulu-Natal

A service provider is required for the supply and installation of internal audit software including a one-year maintenance contract for information technology, at the Department of Public Works: head office Pietermaritzburg.

Note: Only bidders registered on the central suppliers database will be eligible to submit quotations and bidders who are registered on SITA data.

Tender no: ZNT: 45/ 17/ 18

Information: Technical: Warren Carnie Thompson (033) 260 3748, e-mail: warrenCarniethompson@kznworks.gov.za. General: Nonjabulo Ndlovu (033) 355 5516, e-mail: nonjabulo.ndlovu@kznworks.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 September

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Gauteng

The department is looking for installation of Electronic Security Measures at the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC).

Tender no: COGTA 4/ 2/ 2 -2016/ 17

Information: Technical: Mahlatse Madiba (011) 355 5702/5710, e-mail: mahlatse.madiba@gauteng.gov.za. General: Matjeding Ratau (011) 355 4843, e-mail: matjeding.ratau@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 September

National Research Foundation

The NRF wishes to procure an enterprise risk management (ERM) and compliance software solution.

Compulsory briefing: 13 September

Tender no: NRF/ CORP RISK001/ 2017- 18

Information: Technical: Hannes Greeff (012) 481 4070, e-mail: hannes.greeff@nrf.ac.za. General: Lebogang Mosoma (012) 481 4337, e-mail: Lebogang.mosoma@nrf.ac.za.

Closing date: 2 October

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal

The province is creating a panel of service providers to provide forensic investigation services for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 18 September

Tender no: ZNT 2022/ 2017 LG

Information: Technical: Sheetal Govender (033) 355 6324, cell: 082 486 0642, e-mail: sheetal.govender@kzncogta.gov.za. General: Lindiwe Madlala (033) 395 2174, fax: 086 642 8873/(033) 342 8330, e-mail: lindiwe.madlala@kzncogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 October

Film and Publication Board

The board is looking for desktop technical evaluation.

Tender no: RFT01 2017_18

Information: Julius Ramatjie (012) 003 1400, fax: 086 645 9286, e-mail: tenders@fpb.org.za.

Closing date: 29 September

Financial Services Board

The FSB is advertising for data quality assessment and integration.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 September

Tender no: FSB2017/ 18- T012

Information: Georgina Serumula (012) 422 2855, e-mail: tenders@fsb.co.za.

Closing date: 28 September

The board is also looking for a facilities management software solution.

Tender no: FSB2017/ 18- T016

Information: Georgina Serumula (012) 422 2855, e-mail: tenders@fsb.co.za.

Closing date: 17 October

An Integrated Regulatory System is also sought.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 September

Tender no: FSB2017/ 18- T015

Information: Georgina Serumula (012) 422 2855, e-mail: tenders@fsb.co.za.

Closing date: 31 October

The FSB invites bids for development and support of sharepoint portals.

Compulsory briefing: 11 September

Tender no: FSB2017/ 18- T013

Information: Georgina Serumula (012) 422 2855, e-mail: tenders@fsb.co.za.

Closing date: 28 September

The board is re-advertising for a test data management solution.

Tender no: FSB2017/ 18- T014

Information: Georgina Serumula (012) 422 2855, e-mail: tenders@fsb.co.za.

Closing date: 28 September

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

Nersa wishes to appoint professional and competent service providers to serve on the IT hardware procurement panel for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 12 September

Tender no: NERSA/ 1718/ IRM/ITHP/ BID007

Information: SCM Team (012) 401 4696/4010/4795, e-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 21 September

National Treasury

The services of a telecommunication category expert and software licensing implementation experts are sought to support the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer to develop savings strategies for telecommunication data and related goods and services as well as the implementation of negotiated rates for software licensing costs for government's 11 largest providers.

Tender no: NT016- 2017

Information: Technical: Thys Blom, e-mail: Thys.Blom@treasury.gov.za. General: Thivhileli Matshinyatsimbi or Richard Ramolemi, e-mail: Thivhileli.Matshinyatsimbi@treasury.gov.za, Richard.Ramolemi@treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 September

Technology Innovation Agency

The TIA is looking for Web site redesign, development and support.

Tender no: TIA 011/ 2017

Information: Mandisa Pitso (012) 472 2751, fax: 086 638 4805, e-mail: mandisa.pitso@tia.org.za.

Closing date: 25 September

Erratum

Department of Police

Gauteng Tetra Radio Network System maintenance and support for a period of three years in accordance with Specification 3229/17: Division: Technology Management Services.

Compulsory briefing: 13 September

Tender no: 19/ 1/ 9/ 1/131TR(16/ 17)

Information: Technical: Col Tefo (012) 432 7328, fax: (012) 432 7193, e-mail: Tefop@saps.gov.za. General: Lt Col Sigogo or Capt Mahlaule (012) 841 7070/7852, fax: (012) 841 7574, e-mail: SigogoAP@saps.gov.za, MahlauleG@saps.gov.za.

Correct closing date: 26 September

State Information Technology Agency

Request for ACCREDITATION for the design, supply, installation and maintenance for network cabling and related infrastructure goods for SITA for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: Was 31 August

Tender no: RFA 1611/ 2017

Information: Andisiwe Qwase (012) 482 3293, e-mail: Andisiwe.qwase@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 11 September

Cancellations

The Compensation Fund

Business Process re-engineering and modernization model.

Tender no: TCF 09 2016/ 17

Department of Economic Development, Gauteng

Terms and reference for the local area network implementation and maintenance switching (including wireless) for the 124 Main Street and regional offices.

Tender no: GT/ GDED/ 057/ 2017

Results

Department of Correctional Services

Provision of LAN and WAN equipment.

Tender no: GRV05/ 2016

Successful bidder: Sizwe Africa IT Group

Value: R977 904

Council for Geoscience

Order variation between Council for Geoscience and Flowcentric Solution to procure the maintenance and support services of the time sheet system for a period of three years.

Tender no: Variation

Successful bidder: Flowcentric Solution

Value: R285 000

National Treasury

To develop an online budget data portal (inclusive of ICT technical development and integrated communication) through extensive engagement with civil society using an agile methodology.

Tender no: GTAC 010- 2017

Successful bidder: Code For South Africa

Value: R9 885 508

State Information Technology Agency

Request to implement phase II of the ongoing Exinda WAN optimisation solution for the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Kwazulu-Natal.

Tender no: RFB 1543- 2017

Successful bidder: Datacentrix

Value: R2 798 624

Request to upgrade the existing Exinda WAN optimisation solution and to renew the existing warranties for a period of 36 months for the Department of Cooperative Governance and Tradition.

Tender no: RFB 1544- 2017

Successful bidder: Datacentrix

Value: R2 803 536



