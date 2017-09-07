Dual-driven digital transformation strategy

David Wang, president of Huawei's products and solutions.

As traditional organisations race towards digital transformation, connected networks and the cloud have been highlighted as critical in facilitating faster digitisation.

David Wang, president of products and solutions at Huawei, believes connections will help enterprises accelerate their transformation to the cloud to create greater value.

Facilitating faster digitisation was a key focus on day two of the Huawei Connect 2017 conference. The Chinese technology firm's flagship event for the global ICT industry is taking place in Shanghai, China.

Wang used this time to introduce connections and industry-specific solutions, Huawei cloud, and showcased how these solutions have been applied by industries such as education, manufacturing and public utilities.

Enterprises have been carrying out digital transformation using cloud computing technology, and have now entered the value creation stage, he noted. Connections aim to make the cloud more efficient.

The digital era cloud cannot do without digital connections, which is why Wang favours Huawei to be the only vendor that will provide solutions that will support digital transformation.

Wang pointed out that all industries are at different stages of their transformation strategies and have different speeds of transformation. The telco industry is one of the earliest industries to digitally transform but if we look five to 10 years ahead, many new industries will emerge to carry on the open digital transformation.

Huawei has put forward five industries it expects will be the fastest digitally transformed sectors in the short-term. These are government, finance, manufacturing, transportation and energy, Wang stated.

"People-centric industries are helping drive digital transformation and moving quite fast, but in the coming years you can expect an expedited process for the things-centric industries, such as the factory industry, and these are exactly the areas that our products should focus on."

Model example

The company provided the example of a digital university, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang in Thailand, which deployed Huawei's campus network solution.

The deployment offers a converged campus, simplified administration, as well as WiFi access with free mobility across the campus.

Since implementing the solution, it has enabled effective research and education, enhanced learning through interaction analytics and collaboration, and broadened access to quality educational services, said professor Suchatvee Suwansawat.

Suwansawat, who also spoke at Huawei Connect, said the university is driving connection in education by bridging teaching and learning, and knowledge and practice.

He said the mission of the Thai-headquartered institution is to drive the economy using tech and innovation, which is reliant on transforming education.

"There is need for economy openness and economy of speed and education, and technology will make a difference."



