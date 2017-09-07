Expect more cloud innovation

Joy Huang, VP of IT product line at Huawei.

In today's modern world, cloud will evolve to become an innovative ecosystem, Huawei's VP of IT product line Joy Huang told media at Huawei Connect 2017 yesterday.

Huang made the comments on the back of Huawei's strategic launch of a cloud platform inspired by artificial intelligence (AI). This week, the Chinese technology provider unveiled an enterprise intelligence platform that leverages AI to create smarter cloud service solutions.

According to Huang, digital transformation in many industries will bring human beings to an intelligent world in the future, and innovation will be the driving force of the revolution.

"Increasingly, innovation will take place in the cloud, and the cloud will need the all-round strength. Huawei cloud is committed to be an enabler of an intelligent world, delivering continuous innovations of technologies and capabilities to help customers succeed in their digital transformation."

Huang, including other Huawei officials, customers and partners, this week gathered for the company's flagship ICT conference in Shanghai, China. The event, which concludes today, seeks to establish a globally shared platform for open cooperation in the ICT industry.

In line with the innovative ecosystem of the cloud, yesterday Huawei unveiled several innovations in hardware, software, data, connection, architecture and hybrid cloud designed to help enterprises with digital transformation.

In the space of hardware innovation, Huawei launched Atlas to meet the requirements of AI and cloud technologies that traditional hardware can't.

According to the company, Atlas is inspired by the idea of making computing simple and keeps customers' requirements in mind to build servers that are stable, reliable and high-performing.

Huawei believes the rise of applications such as safe city, smart manufacturing and autonomous driving, AI and cloud computing technologies are set to become integral to people's daily lives. Therefore, Atlas has been positioned for these scenarios.

"As the AI era is approaching, traditional hardware cannot meet the requirements on development of AI and cloud technologies," said Qiu Long, president of the IT server product line at Huawei.

"Positioned as a new-generation intelligent cloud hardware platform, Huawei's Atlas pioneers heterogeneous resource pooling and intelligent orchestration technologies to bring resource utilisation and performance to new high levels."



