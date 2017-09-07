Cloud transformation gets extra support

Sun Maolu, president of technical service department for Huawei Enterprise Business Group.

Huawei has promised to invest $500 million over the next five years towards the development of cloud-based professional services, a cloud platform and cloud ecosystem.

The investment marks the ICT vendor's latest enterprise service strategy designed to support companies undergoing cloud transformation. It is also in line with the running theme at Huawei Connect 2017, where the company has committed to establish itself as the ideal cloud enabler and strategic partner.

According to Huawei, as enterprises embrace cloud transformation, they will face a new set of challenges across strategy, planning, requirement analysis, business integration, application system evaluation, as well as technology selection.

With the enterprise service strategy, customers will receive end-to-end cloud transformation service solutions enabling them to build, use and manage their cloud platforms effectively, the company says.

In terms of the investment, Huawei has commented it will focus on research and development of industry clouds, increasing annual investment by more than 50%.

The Huawei enterprise services will focus on four key areas, including cloud innovation, creating a digital platform, supporting smart operations and enabling businesses.

In addition, the company will provide a new certification scheme to train ICT architects, ICT developers and industry-specific ICT experts.

Sun Maolu, president of technical service department for Huawei Enterprise Business Group, said: "With the emergence of a ‘cloud only' era, Huawei is adopting a long-term cloud transformation service strategy to support our enterprise customers in their journey to the cloud. Our services strategy centres on the concept of ‘grow with the cloud' and becoming an industry cloud enabler."



