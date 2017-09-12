Cell C expands roaming footprint

Cell C offering reduced international roaming rates.

networks

Cell C has launched new international roaming rates to 58 countries covering 99

In a statement, the mobile operator says from 13 September, customers roaming in any of the 58 countries will pay a standard R10 per minute for making and receiving calls, R10 per MB for data and R2.99 per SMS on certain networks in these countries.

The operators that have been excluded from this deal are Emtel Mauritius, where customers will pay R20 per minute for calls and R20 per MB for data, and Netone Zimbabwe, where customers will pay R15 per minute for calls and R15 per MB for data.

"Cell C is continuously working with foreign operators to increase the number of networks and countries where our customers can enjoy a worry-free and predictable roaming experience by providing more affordable roaming rates," says Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos.



Customers are advised to manually select discounted networks when roaming to ensure that they always pay the lowest roaming charges.

A detailed list of networks and their associated roaming rates will be available from 13 September and can be found here.

These are the countries that offer discounted roaming rates: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chad, Chile, China, Columbia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Republic, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Lesotho, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Spain, Switzerland, Tanzania, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Related stories:



