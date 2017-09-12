IBM, VMware partner to speed up cloud adoption

VMware and IBM have announced a partnership that will see VMware send more than 1 400 of its client VMware environments to the IBM Cloud.

David Kenny, SVP IBM Watson and IBM Cloud, says that through the partnership, clients such as Honeywell International that creates clean energy solutions, and telecoms giant Vodafone, will use IBM Cloud's global reach and cloud-native services, alongside VMware's cloud infrastructure, to create new business opportunities.

IBM is also introducing network control and visibility solutions from F5 Networks and Fortinet for enterprises to extend their VMware environments to the public cloud.

VMware and IBM say the partnership aims to solve the challenge of extending existing VMware workloads from on-premises environments to the cloud without having to retool operations, re-architect applications and re-design security policies.

According to Kenny, organisations are able to run their VMware workloads in the cloud and leverage IBM's AI and analytics services as an extension of their VMware deployment.

Vimal Kapur, president, Honeywell Process Solutions, said by moving to the IBM Cloud, Honeywell seamlessly transitioned its VMware-based environment and is able to take advantage of existing tools, technologies and operational processes in the cloud.

He said his organisation is also able to leverage advanced data protection and security capabilities from HyTrust and Intel, both critical factors in the company's decision to go the IBM Cloud route.

"Honeywell is developing the technologies of tomorrow so that manufacturing and plant operators can better address challenges such as efficiency, productivity, reliability, safety, and security," added Kapur.

"The partnership between IBM and VMware is enabling Honeywell to deliver industrial automation technologies like the Open Virtual Engineering Platform for our customers around the world," explained Kapur.

IBM Cloud for VMware solutions are available across IBM's global network of nearly 60 cloud data centres in 19 countries, he concluded.

