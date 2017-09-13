Digital transformation: what does it mean, why should you care?

Phil Lewis.

Digital transformation is more than a mere buzzword. Modern businesses must evolve as the digital age continues to overtake lives, both personally and professionally. To maintain the capability to leverage intricate market changes, businesses must undergo an in-depth metamorphosis. This digital transformation must bring the business and its organisational activities in line with the fourth industrial revolution and all of the opportunities it holds.

According to iScoop's online guide to digital business transformation, digital transformation brings business processes, competencies and models up to date, to empower the organisation to adjust to changes and embrace the "opportunities of a mix of digital technologies and their accelerating impact across society in a strategic and prioritised way, with present and future shifts in mind".

This profound transformation requires an awareness of the latest innovations across a variety of key processes and industry sectors – but it also requires a real interaction with new technology, delivering an understanding that can come only from personal experience. This is the theme of the Infor Next 2017 conference, to be held at Montecasino, Fourways, on 21 September. With key sessions led by Infor global experts, digital transformation, its importance and its relevance in South Africa will be unpacked, offering leading-edge insights.

"In this glorious world of innovation and constant development, true transformation is required to ensure the enterprise workplace remains competitive. This dovetails with the understanding of how to maximise value in the cloud," says Tarik Taman, Infor's Vice-President and General Manager: Sales for India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA). "Attend Infor Next Johannesburg to experience how innovative, beautiful applications are being designed for progress, transforming the way people work."

By employing user-centric development, organisations are empowered to dive deeper into solutions to solve high-value, real-world challenges and expand overall proficiency. "By honing the techniques needed to aid organisation-wide digital transformation, key education, strategic direction and the latest innovations in enterprise systems are leveraged," adds Taman. "At Infor Next 2017, we'll bring to life both innovation and technology to address specific industry needs by extending existing solutions to improve productivity and lower costs."

Tarik Taman, Infor's Vice-President and General Manager: Sales for India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA).

Topics under discussion at the event include a regional overview, a glimpse into Infor's future plans, and a comprehensive view of the value of Infor CloudSuite, the pivotal elements to talent transformation and the power of enterprise asset management (EAM). From social collaboration at work to cloud in the public sector, healthcare, manufacturing and hospitality, expert knowledge will be shared, driving greater digital transformation in every industry.

The event will also highlight the Infor Education Alliance Programme (EAP), which delivers next-generation tools for future leaders, and works with local universities in South Africa. Participants in the programme get access to specialised software packages, training materials, and customised learning experiences, using groundbreaking technology that is already transforming work for more than 90 000 organisations worldwide. "Succeeding in business is tougher than ever before. The Alliance Programme helps talented students and professionals get an edge on the competition," confirms Taman. With these industry-specific business tools, proficiency is developed, offering students and professionals at every level the critical skills that will set them apart in the job market.

"Software solutions should have the necessary capabilities built in, not bolted on. Contemporary solutions deliver lasting return on investment, long-term sustainability, and the flexibility to adapt and grow," concludes Jane Thomson, Managing Director at Softworx, an Infor partner and event sponsor. "These are the cornerstones of effective digital transformation."

To register for the event, go to http://bit.ly/2f0QlaN.

Infor Infor offers business software that helps organisations work smarter, offering solutions for every aspect of the business, in any sector. The company builds complete industry suites in the cloud and deploys software that puts the user experience first, leverages data science, and integrates easily with customers' existing systems. Over 90 000 organisations worldwide rely on Infor to help overcome market disruptions and achieve business-wide digital transformation. For more information, visit www.infor.com. Softworx Softworx was founded in 1995 as Baan South Africa. In December 2000, it became a member of the EOH Group and in 2011 it was appointed as the only Infor Gold Channel Partner in sub-Saharan Africa. Softworx was then appointed as Infor Master Partner in 2014, one of only a few worldwide. The company focuses on providing the right solutions to its customers. It delivers enterprise applications, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, and drives extended best-of-breed solutions, including supply chain planning, extended warehouse management, asset maintenance, product life cycle management, information management (BI, data warehousing and analytics), and enterprise performance management (financial planning, forecasting, budgeting, consolidation and governance). For more information, please visit www.softworx.co.za.



