VMware Cloud becomes available on AWS

VMware customers can now run their virtualised infrastructure on Amazon Web Services.

VMware Cloud on AWS is delivered, sold, and supported by VMware as an on-demand, scalable cloud service.

Rising out of a strategic alliance announced in October last year, the initiative brings VMware's software-defined data centre (SDDC) to the AWS Cloud, enabling customers to run applications across VMware vSphere-based private, public, and hybrid cloud environments, with optimised access to AWS services.

According to VMware, the burgeoning adoption of public cloud as a deployment option over the past few years has seen businesses with huge VMware implementations looking for ways to move their internal clouds to public environments to lower costs.

VMware Cloud on AWS reduces costs, and employs identical skills, tools, and processes for managing private and public cloud environments meaning that customers have consistent operations and improved productivity, the company says.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware, said the two companies are empowering enterprise IT and operations teams to add value to their businesses through the combination of VMware enterprise capabilities and the breadth and depth of capabilities and scale of the AWS Cloud, providing them a platform for any application.

He says that many large businesses that already run VMware's vSphere server virtualisation software can now seamlessly move some of workloads and similar to AWS infrastructure.

VMware Cloud on AWS features fast, bi-directional workload portability between private and public clouds, and the flexibility to choose where to run applications based on business needs, while having access to a range of AWS services and infrastructure elasticity for VMware SDDC environments.

Finally, the solution gives customers the ability to run, manage, and secure applications in a hybrid IT environment without having to buy custom hardware, rewrite applications, or modify operating models.

AWS CEO Andy Jassy says with the availability of VMware Cloud on AWS, customers can operate a consistent and seamless hybrid IT environment that combines the VMware software they use with the functionality of the AWS Cloud.

