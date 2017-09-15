SPONSORED CONTENT

Business disaster recovery strategies: succeeding where the odds say you will fail.

Disaster can strike anywhere at any time, and often it impacts people that cannot afford to have a disaster. Veeam Software looks at some things today that will help you more easily plan for a disaster-related outage, so that you can survive it.

Definitions

It is worth understanding some of the terms that are used in this discussion – starting with what exactly DR is – we know that it means disaster recovery, but what does that mean? Making Exchange work again is DR. No one can access it, and no e-mail can be delivered to it, but it is running. BC is business continuity, and it means to bring back the ability to work, which would be accessing Exchange and sending and receiving e-mail. In terms of BC, there is recovering Exchange, but also the Internet and other things that would allow the sending and receiving of email.

You also often hear about RTO and RPO. RTO is recovery time objective, and it refers to how much time goes by before you can be back at work. RPO is recovery point objective and refers to how much data is lost before you are working again. The closer that either or both are to zero, the larger the cost is. Most applications and most customers do not need near-to-zero RPO and RTO due to the cost and the complexity. A real-life example of an organisation requiring a nearzero RPO and RTO would be Amazon. The online purchasing giant would have a zero for RTO and RPO since the amount of money they would lose in 10 seconds of outage is measurable. However, accounts payable and accounts receivable would likely be in the two hours of RTO since there is no need to have zero for them. The cost difference between zero and two hours is likely breathtaking.

