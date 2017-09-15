Facebook hosts online safety tour in SA

Emilar Gandhi, public policy manager at Facebook SA.

Facebook is working with a number of organisations, policy makers, local governments, and civil society in an effort to commit to online safety in SA and Zimbabwe.

According to the social media platform, the Facebook Africa Safety Tour team – a group of Facebook experts yesterday met leading South African and Zimbabwean representatives and experts to provide practical advice on helping citizens to stay safe online.

The meetings, which took place in Johannesburg, are part of Facebook's mission to empower individuals and businesses to build safer communities while bringing the world closer together. Further trainings and workshop sessions centered on creating an open dialogue in online safety, will take place in various parts of the country next week, notes the social media platform.

"We want everyone to feel safe when using Facebook," says Emilar Gandhi, public policy manager at Facebook SA. "As an open platform for ideas, and a place where self-expression, connection and sharing is encouraged, safety is at the centre of how we build our products. Protecting the privacy and safety of the people who use Facebook is at the heart of everything we do and that is why this safety tour is so important to us – not only to educate on the tools that we have in place, but to create open conversations."

The workshops will also highlight Facebook's already available tools to ensure people feel welcome, empowered and safe when using the platform, says Facebook.

"Yesterday we held a Safety Symposium in Johannesburg where local stakeholder gathered to discuss online safety concerns as well as Facebook tools and resources to keep people, especially teens and adults, safe online. Next week's sessions, to be held in Cape Town in partnership with a localprevention policy group, aim to create on open forum discussing online safety.

"This will be followed by a Women's Luncheon (also held in Cape Town), whichwill bring together influential women to explore issues relating to women's online safety as well as to learn from the community," says Facebook.

In Zimbabwe, Harare, today, Facebook is hosting a workshop for journalists, titled: ‘Facebook Safety for Journalists' organised in collaboration with a media NGO. The discussion and training session will explore issues relevant to journalists in the country, with a special focus on women journalists.



