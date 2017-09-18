Broadband key to achieving Sustainable Development Goals

Paul Kagame, president of the Republic of Rwanda.

Broadband access was recognised as critical to achievement of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals, with the call to action to ensure access for all or risk that some vulnerable populations could fall deeper into the digital divide.

This is according to UN and government leaders, and giants in the broadband industry, who came together in New York City at the annual fall meeting of the UNs Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development yesterday.

The global group of key influencers and decision-makers met parallel to the 71st Session of the General Assembly of the UN also taking place in New York City.

"The membership of this commission offers an encouraging example of just the kind of multi-stakeholder partnerships we need to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals," said António Guterres, UN secretary-general.

"Technology is crucial in empowering people to participate in our digital future, and in helping governments to better serve people. But we must also address significant concerns such as cyber security, human rights, privacy, as well as the digital divide, including its gender dimensions. Broadband is a remarkable tool; now we must do more to ensure that all enjoy its benefits. Developing countries face the very real risk of being left behind. I look to this commission to help ensure that broadband charts a course that includes all humankind, enhances human dignity and serves the global good."

This important call to action was echoed by other commissioners, who highlighted the role and responsibility of members of the Broadband Commission to work together to respond to the growing risk of an expanding digital divide.

President Paul Kagame, president of the Republic of Rwanda, and co-chair of the Broadband Commission said: "Our efforts remain vital in ensuring that broadband, and ICTs in general, receive the attention they deserve, in the global development agenda. One of the key findings in this year's State of Broadband Report, is the increasing digital divide, not just in terms of connectivity, but also applications.

"For Africa, and other developing regions, this is a major concern. Our growing and youthful population is an asset, but we have to ensure there is sufficient economic opportunity. Government, private sector, and civil society can partner more efficiently, to facilitate digital entrepreneurship, for the 2030 Agenda and beyond. I would like to conclude, by thanking everyone for your contribution to the work of this commission. In particular, I thank those who are leading and participating in the different working groups that are linking our efforts to the ground where change is needed," Kagame said.

Carlos Slim, chairman and chief executive of telecommunications companies Telmex and América Móvil, president of the Carlos Slim Foundation and co-chair of the Broadband Commission, said: "I am very glad that since its establishment seven years ago, the Broadband Commission has developed a more active focus to prioritise bringing connectivity to everyone everywhere, including least developed countries."

State of Broadband 2017

Houlin Zhao, ITU secretary-general, who serves as co-vice chair of the commission said: "This year's State of Broadband 2017 report highlights several important findings. First, there is a suggestion that we are entering a ‘winner takes all' phase in digital development – digital ‘frontrunner' countries are moving even further ahead, while developing countries are generally being left behind. Furthermore, gaps in transmission speeds are also increasing. And there is still no visible progress that the digital gender divide is closing. Even in a high-growth industry such as ours, there is still cause for concern."

The commission identified women and girls as particularly vulnerable to being left behind if they are not given broadband access and skills to use technology, in order to benefit from digital resources.

Irina Bokova, Unesco director-general, who also serves as co-vice chair said: "Today, more than ever, the digital revolution must be a development revolution … a sustainable development revolution. We need broadband to strengthen the sustainability of development efforts. We need broadband to bridge divides and not deepen them – especially for girls and women. We need broadband that ensures equal access to education, that enhances the quality of learning across the world, because these are the strongest foundations for sustainability and peace."

Commissioners also identified the changing face of the ‘digital divide' – as one that is no longer limited to broadband access, but also to access to quality network speed and digital services – including health, education, financial services.

Rajeev Suri, CEO of Nokia said: "Seventy-six percent of the world's population lives within access of a 3G signal. Meanwhile, average speeds are increasing steadily around the world. According to Akamai, worldwide, 15 and 25 Mbps broadband adoption rates increased by 33% and 42% year-on-year, respectively. Global average peak connection speed increased 28% year-on-year to 44.6 Mbps for Q1 2017. This means that the definition of the digital divide is evolving, from the original definition of coverage and being connected/unconnected, to being connected with which speed of access. We must also prevent a new digital divide between those who live in the connected world benefiting from use-cases like connected health, connected education and smart transportation, and those without access to the use-cases the Internet of Things can provide."

Significant milestone

The commission's expert group, a high-level group comprised of policy makers and regulators, network operators and Internet companies, achieved a significant milestone with the presentation to commissioners, for their review, of a set of policy recommendations for future-proof information and communication technology (ICT) framework conditions.

Once reviewed by the commission, these recommendations will be made public and can serve to guide policy makers and regulators in their decision-making.

The Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development was established in 2010 and comprises more than 50 leaders from across a range of government and industry sectors who are committed to actively assisting countries, UN experts and NGO teams to fully leverage the huge potential of ICTs to drive national SDG strategies in key areas like education, healthcare and environmental management.



