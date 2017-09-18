Gauteng event: discovering the true power of digital process transformation

Denis Bensch, CIO of FlowCentric Technologies.

FlowCentric Technologies is hosting a Customer Day on 21 September 2017 in Johannesburg. Attendees will have the opportunity to see a range of business solutions that have been developed on the FlowCentric Processware platform.

The South African based development company has been a notable player in the business process management (BPM) space for quite some time, growing and maintaining a diverse customer and partner base. FlowCentric Processware is used by organisations across the globe to drive complex business processes and enforce legislative control across their entire value chain.

Denis Bensch, CIO of FlowCentric Technologies, believes that while the core function of FlowCentric Processware remains workflow and process management, the software is capable of managing far more than the execution of office-bound procedures.

Bensch explains: "At FlowCentric Technologies we believe that business process management software can be used in a much wider range of environments than just the office. By integrating with real-time imaging systems, IOT devices and other emerging technologies, real-world data can be combined with the power of BPM to provide organisations with the control and competitive insights that they need to thrive."

The event will provide guests with the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the BPM product's wide-ranging capabilities. Guest speakers will discuss the powerful bespoke solutions that they have developed on the platform and share insights on how the software has assisted them in transforming business operations.

Bensch concluded by saying that that the event will also provide an opportunity for members of the FlowCentric Processware community to get together and share ideas on how to get the most out of the product.

Innovative solutions from companies such as One Channel, MineRP, UniSource, Ability Solutions and Astraia Technology will be showcased during the event.

If you would like to attend the event on 21 September 2017, in Illovo, Johannesburg please contact FlowCentric Technologies at talk2us@flowcentric.com to reserve your seat.



