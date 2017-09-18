BT launches bandwidth on demand service

Keith Langridge, VP of network services at BT.

Communications services and solutions provider BT has introduced a new bandwidth service that gives organisations the flexibility to right-size their network.

According to the company, bandwidth on demand is a secure wide area networking service, aimed at meeting the demands of businesses which have a temporary need for extra bandwidth. It enables customers to resize their networks in line with the changing business requirements and gain control of their overall networking costs.

Featured on BT's online self-service portal BT IP Connect Global, Bandwidth on demand is available in 198 countries globally, including SA. Rather than over provision their network to meet peak needs, companies can use Bandwidth on demand to increase bandwidth in real time when needed, for the period they require. This gives them greater operational flexibility as well as tighter cost control.

Keith Langridge, VP of network services at BT, explains: "Bandwidth on demand is a great example of how we're giving our global customers more agility and control in the areas where they need it most, helping them become digital businesses. The new feature is part of our Dynamic Network Services programme, which harnesses the latest SDN (software-defined networking) and NFV (network functions virtualisation) technologies to deliver more flexible and efficient network solutions. Through this programme we are bringing to life yet another great new global capability to help our customers meet their connectivity needs."

The launch of the service comes after successful live trials with a global petrochemical company.

According to BT, Bandwidth on demand can be used for example when an organisation's IT team wants to temporarily boost bandwidth to improve video quality during an internal Web cast. It can also be used in the retail industry where bandwidth flexes can help accommodate peak shopping periods, such as over Christmas season. Bandwidth flexes can be done immediately or scheduled up to one year in advance, notes the company.

The Bandwidth on demand service can be ordered by BT IP Connect Global customers who already have BT-managed network equipment on-site. Access infrastructure capable of providing the on-demand peak bandwidth must also be in place.

Last month BT introduced Personalised Compute Management System (PCMS), a cloud-based business-as-a-service platform which allows its customers to self-serve, purchase and access cloud services online.



