Western Digital appoints Tudortech as distributor

Storage solutions firm Western Digital has appointed Tudortech as an official distributor of its solutions in South Africa.

Local sales, marketing and distribution company Tudortech will aid Western Digital in introducing its products to the SA market. The global firms' storage technologies and solutions are marketed under the HGST, SanDisk and other WD brands to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, resellers, cloud infrastructure providers as well as consumers.

Tudortech has been one of the distributors of the SanDisk brand for the past two years and according to Ghassan Azzi, senior sales manager for Africa at Western Digital, the positive growth results of SanDisk is what led the team to Tudortech's door. "The rand growth for SanDisk has been tremendously successful and it is the success of Tudortech's marketing of our SanDisk brand that opened the door for their appointment to distribute all Western Digital branded products, as well. It is our belief that their dominant position in the retail distribution channel will take the Western Digital brand to new heights."

Last year, SanDisk appointed Kolok SA as its third official distributor, covering South Africa and neighbouring countries Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Lesotho and Zimbabwe. Mustek is the other official distributor.

He adds that the company will be offering its full support to the local company as well as its channel in order to facilitate the partnership. Tudortech currently has a network of over 5 000 retail and reseller touch points in the country operating out of two offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

"Furthermore, we plan on streamlining our retail business through developing a go-to-market strategy in partnership with Tudertech. As this will not only boost the company's market share, but also offer Tudortech the opportunity to distribute our brand effectively," he noted.

Gary Shap, CEO at Tudortech, says the company is looking forward to working with the global firm. "We pride ourselves in working alongside best-of-breed technology companies and look forward to offering consumers a wide assortment of solutions across the Western Digital product portfolio for storing and sharing their valuable content. Our customers and consumers alike can look forward to excellent service and support synonymous with both the companies."

