CCTV surveillance system for a prominent primary school

CCTV cameras were needed in classrooms as proof for disciplinary and/or actions that need to be taken. High quality of video and audio recorded footage to be implemented.

IT Manager: "We were very happy with the quality of video and audio cameras recording on day-to-day basis. We use this daily in order to improve our quality of our education.

"We found that many incidences had no proof that occurred between educators and pupils. This led to many wasted hours of meetings and disciplinary hearings that couldn't be founded on actual evidence. A solution needed to be found to address these issues. The solution came in the form of CCTV cameras being installed in all the classrooms. These cameras would also need audio recording as part of the CCTV surveillance system.

"The network structure was also implemented in order to cope with the demands of the CCTV traffic. Field POE switches were installed where the cameras were connected to. A network video recorder or NVR was also implemented to connect all the cameras and configuration. A 42 inch screen was installed in the deputy principles office to view all the cameras and classrooms."

