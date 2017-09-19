Rittal and ALSO Germany establish sales partnership

Effective immediately, ALSO Germany is offering its customers Rittal IT components and products for energy-efficient data centres. The two enterprises have agreed a strategic channel partnership.
The new alliance gives Germany-based solution providers and systems integrators access to a comprehensive portfolio of standardised IT products and components – enabling the rapid and efficient construction of data centres.
For Rittal, projects managed via channel partners complement the activities of its direct sales organisation. In future, the two approaches will be maintained and managed in parallel.
Simone Blome, Chief Customer Officer Solutions, at ALSO Germany, underscores: "Our partnership with Rittal will enable us to complete customer-specific projects to outstanding quality standards. This is essential, as new technologies and growing uptime expectations make data centres increasingly complex. By collaborating with expert project partners such as Rittal it is possible to implement made-to-measure, cost-effective IT infrastructures."
Rittal established partnerships with ALSO Switzerland and ALSO Finland in early 2017.
Rittal
Rittal, headquartered in Herborn, Germany, is a leading global provider of solutions for industrial enclosures, power distribution, climate control and IT infrastructure, as well as software and services. Systems made by Rittal can be found in more than 90% of all global branches of industry, including mechanical and plant engineering, food and beverage production and in IT and telecommunications.
The wide range of products from the global market leader include configurable enclosures, whose data is available throughout the entire production process. Intelligent Rittal cooling solutions with up to 75% lower energy and CO2 consumption can communicate with the production environment and enable predictive maintenance and service concepts. Innovative IT solutions ranging from IT racks and modular data centres through to edge and hyperscale computing solutions all form part of the portfolio.
Leading software providers Eplan and Cideon complement the value chain, providing interdisciplinary engineering solutions, while Rittal Automation Systems offer automation systems for switchgear construction. Rittal delivers within 24 hours in Germany – precisely as needed, flexibly and efficiently.
Founded in Herborn in 1961 and still run by its owner, Rittal is the largest company in the Friedhelm Loh Group. The Friedhelm Loh Group operates worldwide with 18 production sites and 80 international subsidiaries. The entire group employs more than 11 300 people and generated revenues of around €2.2 billion in 2016. In 2017, it was named one of Germany's leading employers by the Top Employers Institute, for the ninth year running. Within the scope of a Germany-wide survey, Focus Money magazine identified the Friedhelm Loh Group as one of the nation's best providers of vocational training for the second time in 2017.
For more information, visit www.rittal.com and www.friedhelm-loh-group.com.
