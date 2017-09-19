What will shape the future of the Internet

Report finds people are both optimistic and disillusioned about the future of the Internet.

The Internet Society (ISOC), a global non-profit dedicated to ensuring the open development, evolution and use of the Internet, today released its annual report.

Entitled "Paths to our Digital Future," the 2017 Global Internet Report examines the Internet over the next five to seven years and identifies the factors that will shape its future.

Forces and technologies that are examined include: artificial intelligence (AI), cyber threats, Internet standards, the Internet of things (IOT), the Internet economy, and the rising role of government.

"Our extensive research clearly shows that just as when the Internet Society was founded 25 years ago, people believe that the Internet's core values still remain valid— that it must be global, open, secure, and used for the benefit of people everywhere in the world," says Sally Wentworth, VP of global policy for the Internet Society.

Some of the key findings contained in the report include: how AI and IOT hold huge potential to simplify and enhance people's lives - but only if ethical considerations steer technology development and guide its use.

"As AI and IOT enable the collection of massive amounts of personal information, there is a risk that without appropriate safeguards and user control, a ‘surveillance society' could emerge," the report warns.

Another finding highlights how increased security concerns could undermine personal freedoms and rights.

"Cybersecurity issues will pressure governments to take decisions that could erode the open and distributed global governance of the Internet. Measures that may be intended to secure cyberspace may undermine personal rights and freedoms. Without a change of course, online freedoms may be nearing a point of irreversible decline," the society says in a statement.

However despite the warnings, the report also found there is still optimism about the future of the Internet, particularity among younger users and those in developing countries.

"We found that people share a sense of both optimism and disillusionment for the Internet's future in equal measure. While there are no guarantees of what lies ahead, we know that humanity must be at the centre of tomorrow's Internet," says Wentworth.

"The Internet must continue to benefit people and create new social and economic possibilities to fulfil the premise on which it was built. We should heed the warnings in this report and begin to take the actions today that will help to keep the Internet working for everyone, everywhere far into the future."

The report can be downloaded here.



