MCI releases the 2017 results of SA's biggest HR recruitment trend survey

In the 6th Annual HR Recruitment Trend Survey, MCI Consultants, the largest distributor of HR Recruitment Software, polled 1276 HR professionals from a cross section of industries and organisation sizes in South Africa.

"This is the sixth consecutive year that we have run this survey," commented Rhett Davies, Partner at MCI. "This survey maintains its status as being the largest survey of its kind to be run in South Africa. Whilst most of the trends have remained consistent, this year saw a sharp decline in the usage of recruitment agencies as a primary source of hiring talent. This may be due to the increased number of organisations utilising recruitment technology to source and hire staff in a more cost effective manner."

Some of the highlights from the survey were as follows:

* Talent retention remains high with the majority of companies reporting staff turnover of between 5-10%;

* 85% of organisations attempt to source and place candidates internally before approaching recruitment agencies;

* 64% of organisations use social media to recruit candidates; with LinkedIn being by far the most successful;

* 57% of organisations use a recruitment management system such as MCI's Direct Hire system;

* 94% of organisations have an Employment Equity Plan in place;

* Overall, recruitment agencies and internal referrals gave the best quality candidates; whilst print media gave the worst.

An infographic summarising the survey is shown below; however, the full results of the survey can be found at http://bit.ly/surveyPR2017

An infographic summarising the survey.

