GraniteWMS goes global

Cradle Technology Services is gearing up for the next phase of GraniteWMS's global expansion into North America and recently CEO, Craig Collins, joined business builders for two days at the "SAGE Summit Tour Canada" in Toronto, to meet with local partners and then went on to Miami to take its first site in the US live.

Craig says: "Every partner and end user we engage with immediately see the benefit and the attractive price point of GraniteWMS. There is nothing in the international market to match our cost, functionality and return on investment. Now that the product is so well established in Southern Africa, I will be spending a lot more time developing the partner relationships and market in Canada and North America."

Now with more than 85 implementations, including in the United States, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Sierra-Leone,Namibia and the United Kingdom, Granite WMS's international appeal is evident. It provides granular trace-ability to SAGE's globally established ERP solutions, is inexpensive, proven to deliver with solid references.

GraniteWMS is developed, implemented and supported by the experienced team at Cradle Technology Services and offers a simple and quick to implement, use and supportforand(formerly known as Accpac), or it can

Granite was developed from the need for an easy-to-use yet powerful and scalable system that can deliver measurable results in terms of traceability, accuracy and efficiency. With bar coding at its core, it is simple to use and embraces scanning versus typing, which achieves greater user acceptance and satisfaction.

The comments below from a few of its happy customers are evidence of this satisfaction:

"Granite is the most cost effective Warehouse Management System (WMS) investment. The effectiveness of the system as a true WMS will become apparent only after three to six months of transactions, however the increase in productivity and accuracy is apparent from the onset." - Peter Stassen, Former National Logistics Manager at ADT

"I always thought it was impossible to have a 100% stock accuracy in a warehouse; Granite and discipline from the staff proved me wrong." - Stefan, Buyer/Stock Controller/ Manager at Van Acht

"Since we implemented Granite our load accuracy, housekeeping, receiving, stock control and variance solving increased dramatically due to the traceability of our stock." - Louis Nortje, Supply Chain Manager at Adendorff

Granite provides a functional fit giving you just what you need, avoiding a bloated application with bells and whistles you never use…… and this is extremely attractive…globally !!

Cradle Technology Services Cradle Technology Services was started in January 2000 and has enjoyed steady, stable growth. Its experienced team combines over 200 years of software development, barcoding, RFID, mobile computing, wireless networking and label printing and manufacturing experience. It is a premier solution and ISV partner and label printer repair specialist for Zebra Technologies (www.zebra.com), platinum partner for Honeywell (www.honeywellaidc.com), gold partner for Datalogic (www.datalogic.com), SOTI partner (www.soti.net), Ivanti partner (www.ivanti.com) and BarTender (Seagull Scientific) partner (www.seagullscientific.com) amongst others, providing marketing, supply, implementation and professional services. Cradle owns and develops the market-leading GraniteWMS warehouse management solution, (www.graniteWMS.com) as well as physical asset management solutions (www.assetscanning.com). It has a manufacturing facility in Cape Town producing barcode label products (www.labelsforbarcoding.com). It offers full workshop repair capabilities at its Johannesburg and Cape Town offices and countrywide support and maintenance, mail support@cradle.co.za. For more company information visit www.cradle.co.za.



