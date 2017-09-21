Makhamisa Foods to give Americans a taste of Africa at America's food and beverage show 2017 in Miami

Makhamisa Foods, an entrepreneur incubated at The Innovation Hub's Biopark@Gauteng facility will be heading to Miami to exhibit at America's Food and Beverage Show 2017.

Makhamisa is a proudly South African manufacturer of African-inspired condiments. The brand offers a wide range of sauces and pickled vegetables that promise to give the consumer a blend of flavours reminiscent of African heritage. The condiment brand is the brainchild of Terence Leluma and his wife Phumzile Nkomo. Upon announcing Makhamisa Food's participation at America's Food and Beverage Show, he exclaimed; "I cannot wait for America, particularly Miami, to experience A taste of Africa."

The Innovation Hub, the innovation agency of the Gauteng province through the incubation programme BioPark@Gauteng has supported Makhamisa on the development of its products and they continue to receive support in the form of enterprise development as well as skills development, with service offerings such as intellectual property advisory; guidance from a commercialisation specialist; individual mentorship; and access to various developmental workshops.

"The brand has grown leaps and bounds, we are excited that one of our own will be showcasing their products internationally, as The Innovation Hub we are proud of Makhamisa Foods achievements and we are confident that the brand will be well received by the global market at large," says the CEO of The Innovation Hub, McLean Sibanda

The best loved sauces and pickled vegetables are served at a plethora of restaurants in the Gauteng province and the jalapeños sauces can be bought at the Superspar in Kenilworth.

Terence Leluma, CEO and founder of Makhamisa Foods, shared that the vision of the brand is to be the preferred organic condiments supplier in the food and hospitality industry. As the brand continues to increase its footprint and global recognition, we can expect Makhamisa Foods to become a household brand in no time.

The 21st America's Food and Beverage Show will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center from the 25th – 26th of September 2017

Visit: www.theinnovationhub.com

Twitter: @InnovHub

Facebook: InnovhubZA



