Tesla, AMD to develop chip for self-driving car

Over 50 people are working on the Tesla, AMD chip project.

Electric carmaker Tesla is working with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to develop its own artificial intelligence chip for self-driving cars, CNBC reported yesterday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

AMD spin-off GlobalFoundries chief executive Sanjay Jha said his company is working directly with Tesla, according to the CNBC report.

GlobalFoundries, which fabricates chips, has a wafer supply agreement in place with AMD.

Tesla isn't completely going it alone in chip development, according to the source, and will build on top of AMD intellectual property, CNBC reported.

More than 50 people are working on the project under Jim Keller, a long-time chip architect and the head of Autopilot hardware and software of Tesla, according to the report.

Tesla, AMD and GlobalFoundries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

