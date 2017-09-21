Bluekey Seidor accelerates African growth

ERP software solutions firm Bluekey Seidor has acquired Cirotech in Zambia, extending the company's reach with a new office in Lusaka.

Established in 2013, Cirotech helps small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Zambia to achieve operational excellence by implementing and supporting appropriate software technology.

Bluekey Seidor is a SAP Business One partner in Africa. The company says its strategic move will make its technology available to the Zambian market, growing from Cirotech's established client base, which includes a strong niche in the transportation and logistics sector.

Bluekey Seidor Zambia aims to help more companies in the SADC region to achieve increased efficiency, increased customer satisfaction and the ability to enhance their decision-making through real-time insights and reporting, it says.

"The decision to expand our presence into Zambia was a logical step in our business growth strategy," says Pedro Lopes, MD of Bluekey Seidor SA.

"Lusaka is home to over 1.5 million people, and is one of the fastest-growing cities in Zambia. We have the opportunity to further expand our staffing and capabilities in our SAP Business One professional services and customer support departments, as well as increase our ability to service current and future customers."

Bluekey Seidor Zambia's growth plan includes the recruitment of skilled professionals immediately and over the next few years. All former Cirotech staff members are being kept on and more sales agents are already being recruited.

"The South African market is a lot more mature in terms on business systems/ERP, so we will be entering the Zambian market from an educational and trusted advisor role. Most businesses tend to not be system-oriented, but rather process-driven which is labour-intensive. Systems will increase control, force adherence to compliance and industry regulations and ensure certain business processes and procedures are upheld," explains Lopes.

Cirotech's former MD Mupota Muchelemba was appointed as MD of Bluekey Seidor Zambia from 1 August. Muchelemba is an IT visionary and entrepreneur with over 14 years of consulting experience in Zambia, SA and Australia.

"This development is testament to our commitment to long-term local support for existing and future customers.Bluekey Seidor Zambia customers can count on services from the most experienced SAP consulting resources in Africa," concludes Muchelemba.



