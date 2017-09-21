MTN hit by connectivity problems

MTN is experiencing intermittent connectivity issues in select areas.

South Africa's second biggest mobile operator MTN has been hit by connectivity problems.

The problems are due to technical issues, and are affecting voice and mobile data services.

Confirming the outage this afternoon via Twitter, the mobile operator said: "We are experiencing intermittent connectivity issues in select areas. Our engineers are hard at work to resolve speedily."

In another tweet, MTN said: "We are still working hard to restore connectivity to our customers being affected – apologies for the inconvenience."

