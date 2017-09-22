Acquisitions, artificial intelligence and digital transformation at Infor Next

On the 21st of September, Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialised by industry and built for the cloud, hosted its Infor Next conference at Montecasino, Fourways. The Infor leadership team addressed the company's strategic roadmap as it pertained to Africa, unveiled major company announcements, and was joined by partners and customers who shared their success stories.
Earlier this year, Infor received an investment of more than $2 billion from Koch Equity Development, the investment and acquisition subsidiary of Koch Industries. The investment was not only a strong validation of Infor's strategy and growth, but also empowered the company to continue on its journey of product investment, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
Infor has spent many years automating processes that followed clear rules, such as accounting and manufacturing processes. "We are now leveraging machine learning and our access to large amounts of data to assist users with less structured processes such as complex decisions, conversations, and predictions," said Charles Phillips, Chief Executive Officer at Infor.
According to Phil Lewis, Infor's Vice President for Global Solution Consulting, AI wasn't the company's only major development announcement. "Infor has also developed Networked CloudSuites, extending Infor CloudSuites with core functionality from the GT Nexus commerce network, allowing for network-wide visibility, collaboration, efficiency and responsiveness. This agility is further supported by an integration for Infor CRM with LinkedIn Sales Navigator."
By having customers weigh in on design specification, development, testing and approvals, Infor was able to infuse the voice of the customer directly into Infor Concierge. "With a dedication to user friendliness and the need for real-time responses, the Concierge solution delivers resolutions to business issues without the need for multiple calls or emails," confirmed Jane Thomson, Managing Director at Softworx, Infor's Master Partner in Africa. "This tool offers the ultimate, always-on customer service that contemporary businesses require from technology partners."
Underpinned by the glowing customer panels, the event outlined Infor's strategy for bringing greater solutions to Africa, as it continues to offer accelerated innovation, expanded distribution, and disruption to the enterprise applications industry.
Infor
Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16 000 employees and over 90 000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.
Softworx
Softworx was founded in 1995 as Baan South Africa. In December 2000, it became a member of the EOH Group and in 2011 it was appointed as the only Infor Gold Channel Partner in Sub-Saharan Africa. Softworx was then appointed as Infor Master Partner in 2014, one of only a few worldwide.
The company focuses on providing the right solutions to its customers. It delivers enterprise applications, enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions, and drives extended best of breed solutions including; supply chain planning, extended warehouse management, asset maintenance, product life cycle management, information management (BI, data warehousing and analytics), and enterprise performance management (financial planning, forecasting, budgeting, consolidation and governance).
For more information, please visit www.softworx.co.za.
