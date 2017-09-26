SPONSORED CONTENT

Making Android for Work more secure.

Companies are always looking for ways to streamline processes and to make employees more efficient. Sometimes this means allowing employees to use their personal smartphones and tablets to do their jobs.

In early 2015, Google unveiled Android for Work, with the goal of making the Android platform more attractive for business users. The Android for Work program offers a dedicated work profile on any Android tablet and smartphone running the latest version of Android, Lollipop. This ensures personal and company data remain separate on the devices.

According to a 2015 post from Google, more than 100 000 organisations are already using the service, and it's working with close to 40 partners, including popular device manufacturers, carriers and application developers to expand the appeal and use of Android devices.

One such partner is Samsung, which gives Android for Work a major competitive advantage: the containerisation capabilities of Samsung KNOX. By separating work and personal data on a single device, organisations can enable employees to use their personal devices for work without compromising sensitive company data. The separation of work data into a special container enables policy control at the enterprise level, and it secures the distribution and management of applications. Some work productivity apps are built into the devices and additional apps can be downloaded through official app stores. In addition, KNOX security features such as disk encryption, screen locking and VPN support can be added to devices. IT administrators can monitor and manage settings, apps and data associated with work profiles, as well as network activity for additional security and governance purposes.

