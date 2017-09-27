Trio of new Xerox Versant presses boosts automation, business growth opportunities

The all new Xerox Versant 180 Press prints at 80ppm on stocks and specialty media from 52-350gsm.

How can commercial printers and in-plant facilities fuel new levels of automation and business growth? Higher image quality, greater media latitude and advanced inline finishing capabilities – the calling cards of the new Xerox Versant 180, Versant 180 Performance Package and Versant 3100 presses.

"The Versant's productivity, automation and inline finishing modules have already established the presses as workhorse fixtures in thousands of print-for-pay shops and in-plant settings globally," said Ragni Mehta, vice-president and general manager, Cut Sheet Business, Xerox. "The new Versant family adds enhanced automation features to maximise uptime, reduce waste, deliver faster turnaround times and expand application opportunities."

The Versant line gives printers greater capacity, output and inline automation tools such as a spectrophotometer, full-bleed booklet maker, punch, square fold trimmer and other advanced finishing tools for just about any application needed. The presses handle everything from trimmed and finished marketing collateral, direct mail, signage, reports or full-bleed magazines on a range of media types and sizes, from envelopes to 660mm banner prints.

Automation, productivity feature in in-plant shop needs

According to InfoTrends, reducing production costs and improving efficiency are top priorities for 84% of in-plant facilities. Expanding into new print services and focusing on growing existing offerings follow close behind.

"In-plant printers need speed with robust duty cycles and technology to manage alignment and calibration. The new Xerox Versant presses provide the benefits of advanced automation and productivity to meet those needs," said Pat McGrew, director, Keypoint Intelligence. "The Simple Image Quality Adjustment feature available on the Versant 180 requires an internal target to be printed and scanned back, ensuring that adjustments are fast and straightforward, which embodies the best practice we recommend. This process provides an extremely accurate registration that printers will appreciate."

The all new Xerox Versant 3100 Press prints at 100ppm on stocks and specialty media from 52-350gsm.

The new Versant family of presses offer:

* More performance – With increased duty cycles and the ability to print from 80 to 100 pages per minute, the presses can print on stocks up to 350gsm. Integrated technology such as registration alignment and production accurate registration ensure image-to-media alignment and density uniformity.

* More feeding and finishing options – Advanced feeding capabilities allow for longer, uninterrupted print runs with inline finishing options, including the Xerox Inserter, Xerox Basic Punch, the Xerox SquareFold Trimmer and the Xerox Two-Sided Trimmer.

* High image quality – Ultra HD resolution and 10-bit technology provides four times more pixels on a page than other presses. Built-in Xerox Confident Color technology utilising a full width array available on the Versant 3100 combine to deliver optimum image quality. The Versant 180 Performance Package offers Xerox's Automated Color Quality Suite with an inline spectrophotometer to provide fully automated colour management.

Availability

The Versant 180, Versant 180 Performance Package and Versant 3100 are available immediately for order taking.

Bytes Document Solutions Bytes Document Solutions (BDS) is Africa's leading document management technology and services company and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan countries offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. BDS forms part of Bytes Technology Group, a subsidiary of JSE listed Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron). http://bytesdocumentsolutions.co.za



