Ascent Technology goes international

Represented in South Africa, with its head office in Johannesburg, and branches in Durban and Cape Town, Ascent Technology has, for some time, also been providing its services from these offices to clients in the sub-Sahara region. The next logical step for the company is to begin providing its services further up into the Middle East and Africa region, which is why Ascent is opening its first international office in the Persian Gulf.

Ascent Technology is therefore proud to announce it is opening a brand new Persian Gulf regional office, situated in the dynamic innovation hub that is Dubai. The company will officially begin trading in the city as of 1 October 2017, which will establish it as a genuine Middle East and Africa (MEA) operation. Naturally, Ascent looks forward to the same success that has made the organisation such a well recognised brand in Africa.

There is a clear demand for cost-effective high-level skills and expertise in the enterprise database management arena in this part of the world, and Ascent naturally has a strong desire to play a material role in this fast-growing region. With the addition of the Dubai office, the company is now well positioned to provide its services across MEA to both current and future clients.

Visit Ascent at GITEX in Dubai

GITEX Technology Week is a must-attend event for visionaries and tech pioneers who wish to witness, first-hand, the latest technology developments and the new innovations that are set to change the world.

In order to publicise the opening of its new regional office, Ascent Technology will have a presence at this year's event, taking place in Dubai from 8 to 12 October. This will afford attendees the opportunity to come and meet Ascent's local representatives, in order to learn more about its new operation in Dubai and find out just how the company can assist.

Don't miss out on the opportunity – come and visit Ascent at the Microsoft stand: Hall 7, Stand B10, Dubai World Trade Centre, 8-12 October 2017.

