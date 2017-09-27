Instagram adds safety features as users increase

How Instagram reaches out to live broadcasters that have displayed worrying signs.

network

Facebook-owned picture-sharing socialInstagram now has over 800 million active users, with 500 million using it every day.

To create a safer environment for its growing user base, it has added comment control and anonymous reporting on live video.

"Since the beginning, we've tried to make Instagram a welcoming place for everyone… It's more important than ever to strengthen our commitment to safety and kindness," says Kevin Systrom, Instagram co-founder and CEO.

To prevent abuse in the comments section of photos posted to the site, Instagram users who have a public profile will now be able to choose who can comment on their posts – they can allow anyone to comment, or just their followers, or only people they follow.

Users will also be able to, whether their account is private or public, block specific accounts from comments on their photos.

In June, the company developed a filter to block certain offensive comments in English. This feature is now extended to Arabic, French, German and Portuguese.

Instagram will also add a feature to its live broadcast video which lets viewers anonymously alert Instagram to users who could be mentally unstable or suicidal. The company will then reach out to the user and offer help through an always-on helpline.

"If you see someone going through a difficult time or in need of support during a live broadcast, you can report it anonymously. The person will see a message offering help with options to talk to a helpline, reach out to a friend or get other tips and support. We have teams working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, around the world, to respond," says Systrom.

The app was launched in 2010. Facebook acquired the company in 2012 for $1 billion, just before it reached 100 million users in 2013.

User numbers jumped 100 million every nine to 13 months until last year, when it reached 500 million in June. By the end of last year, it had 600 million users and has now hit 800 million.



