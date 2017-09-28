Integrity rebrands to become Kerridge Commercial Systems

Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS), a specialist software provider of integrated ERP software solutions, focused on servicing the distributive and retail trades, announced today that Integrity Software have been renamed Kerridge Commercial Systems.

KCS believes that providing that all their services under one powerful brand will make them a stronger partner to their customers, enabling them to provide even more value to their customers.

KCS assures that the rebrand does not involve any changes to Integrity's existing products. The rebrand enhancement is a reflection of KCS's commitment to being a strategic partner to their customers. They are committed to continuing to provide innovative solutions to support their customers.

The rebrand brings about a few operational changes. KCS, South Africa has launched a new responsive Web site – www.kerridgecs.co.za . The new site combines KCS and Integrity Software product offering. KCS, SA has also moved offices, both in Johannesburg and in Cape Town.

Johannesburg Office: Culross on Main, Building 4, 34 Culross Road, Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2191.



Cape Town Office: First Floor, Moonstone Building, 25 Quantum Street, Technopark, Stellenbosch, 7600.

"The rebrand will have minimal effect on our customers. It's business as usual. We will, of course, continue to develop our products and execute projects with the same level of excellence and professionalism our customers have come to expect. Going forward our strategy, values and vision remain unchanged. With one company name, KCS is committed to remain at the forefront of technology for the distributive and retail trades. Our mission is to help our customers source, stock, sell and service competitively, while we continue to focus on innovating and delivering market-leading ERP solutions built for the distributive and trades – only now we are reflecting this with a strong, unified company name", says Des Nangle, Managing Director of KCS.

As the company transitions to the name KCS, it would like to thank its loyal customers for their continued support.

This is an exciting evolution for the company. KCS looks forward to growing its offering in the African market and is counting on the continued support of its customers.

For more information on Kerridge Commercial Systems visit, www.kerridgecs.co.za or contact marketing@k8.co.za

Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS) Kerridge Commercial Systems provides specialist software, services and support to deliver fully integrated trading and business management solutions to distributive trades customers, large and small – wherever they are in the world. Immersed in the distributive trades for over 35 years, its technical experts are thought leaders in trading and management technology, and its innovative and flexible approach ensures its customers partner with it for the long-term. Its mission is simple: to design and deliver high performance, integrated ERP solutions that enable its distributive trade customers to source effectively, stock efficiently, sell profitably and service competitively.



