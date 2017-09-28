Qlik ranked as market leader in BARC Score Enterprise BI and Analytics Platforms report

Qlik named a market leader due to its portfolio capabilities and ability to execute.

Qlik, a leader in data analytics, today announced that it has been positioned by Business Application Research Center (BARC) as a market leader in its 2017 Score for Enterprise Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms report, for the second year since it has been published. According to the Score, Qlik's strength lies in its business-oriented platform that addresses users' needs for reporting, dashboarding, analysis, and application creation. Qlik users also benefit from its associative engine, responsive in-memory processing, and fast implementation and application modification. BARC also commended the visual appeal of the Qlik platform based on its formatting and charting features.

The BARC Score Enterprise BI and Analytics Platforms report (http://www.qlik.com/barc-score) serves to evaluate and rank the top vendors in the BI platform market. Vendors were evaluated based on portfolio capabilities for reporting, dashboarding, analysis and data discovery, data mining, planning, systems administration and architecture as well as portfolio integration. Other factors included market execution on product, customer satisfaction, sales and marketing strategy, organisational strength, financials, geographical coverage and ecosystem.

"As a leader in the market, Qlik has always strived to disrupt the status quo with new innovations to help customers augment the intelligence of users across the enterprise," said Lars Björk, Qlik CEO. "Qlik will continue to make bold moves in building a modern, cloud-ready platform that gains recognition for its enterprise-class power that pure-play visualisation vendors are challenged to deliver."

Qlik is focused on continuing to expand the market by creating an extensible, cloud-ready platform that companies of all sizes can consider the centrepiece of their analytics strategy. Qlik Sense June 2017, the newest release of Qlik's next-generation application for self-service BI and visual analytics, is built on a fully integrated, cloud-ready platform, and powered by the patented QIX Associative Indexing Engine. Qlik Sense combines enterprise readiness and governance with intuitive visualisation and exploration, advanced analytics, and self-service data preparation capabilities. This breadth and depth allows organisations to meet the broadest range of BI use cases from a single platform leading to consistent, data-driven decision making.

Over these years of continued innovation and changing the face of BI, Qlik maintains its belief that all people need to drive analysis from any data source – on premises, in the cloud, in a hybrid environment, internal or external – without restriction or limitation. With Qlik's Associative Difference users can ask and answer streams of questions to explore information freely rather than being confined to a predefined SQL-based path of questions – because insights come from truly understanding the data from all angles.

