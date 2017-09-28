Trump, Zuckerberg face off ahead of Russia hearing

US president Donald Trump.

US president Donald Trump yesterday criticised Facebook as "anti-Trump" and questioned its role during the 2016 presidential campaign, amid probes into alleged Russian interference in the election and possible collusion by Trump's associates.

His salvo came as the social media giant prepares to hand over 3 000 political ads to congressional investigators that it has said were likely purchased by Russian entities during and after last year's presidential contest.

Trump appeared to embrace the focus on the social media network in his comments on Wednesday, which also took aim at more traditional media outlets, long targeted by the president as "fake news"/

"Facebook was always anti-Trump. The networks were always anti-Trump," Trump said on Twitter, levelling the same charge against the New York Times and the Washington Post. "Collusion?"

US representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, which is among those investigating Russia's role, said he expected to have the ads by next week and that they should be made public.

"You really need to see them ... to recognise how cynical an effort this was by the Kremlin, how they sought to just accentuate those divisions ... and drive American against American," Schiff told MSNBC, adding Facebook and Twitter executives should testify publicly about the issue.

"I have concerns about how long it took Facebook to realise the Russians were advertising on their network," Schiff told MSNBC, adding he has spoken several times with the company's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg.

Increased scrutiny

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg defended his company's role in the US elections and rejected assertions in a tweet from US president Donald Trump that the social network was against him.

Zuckerberg has been on the defensive for weeks over revelations that Russian agents bought ads on Facebook and created fake accounts to inflame political tensions in the US ahead of the 2016 presidential vote.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said both Trump and liberals were upset about ideas and content on Facebook during the campaign.

"That's what running a platform for all ideas looks like," Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg noted the 2016 campaign was the first in the US where the Internet was a primary way candidates communicated and said the ability of candidates and voters to interact was a good thing.

He also pointed to "get out the vote" efforts that had spurred almost two million people to register to vote.

In the same post, Zuckerberg said he regretted saying after the election that it was "crazy" to think that misinformation on Facebook changed the outcome of the election, adding the comment was "dismissive".

Facebook and other technology companies are coming under increased scrutiny amid the Russia investigations. The probes, being conducted by several congressional committees along with the Department of Justice, have clouded Trump's tenure since taking office in January and threatened his agenda, which has yet to secure a major legislative victory.

Facebook on Wednesday was asked to testify before two separate Congressional committees. It is not clear whether Zuckerberg or other executives will appear.

Moscow has denied any collusion.

Trump previously praised Facebook and credited it with helping him win the November election. His campaign has said it spent $70 million on Facebook ads, and it also ran a live Facebook show.

