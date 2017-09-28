Orange Business Services appoints Mark McCallum as Country Manager, SA

Orange Business Services has appointed Mark McCallum as the new country manager for South Africa, effective immediately. McCallum takes over the management role from Yannick Decaux, who has moved on to a new position within the Orange Group. As Country Manager, McCallum will be responsible for the overall business growth strategy of Orange Business Services in South Africa.

Having led Global Solutions for Africa at Orange Business Services, McCallum has conducted business in more than 20 African countries, making him well versed in the complexities of delivering solutions and services on the African continent and beyond. He is passionate about the African market and has extensive experience, especially in the managed IT services space.

"Orange Business Services is helping companies across Africa and globally to harness the power of future-proof digital solutions and flexible IT. In light of the wave of digital transformation that is changing the business landscape for enterprises, government bodies and service providers in Africa, I am delighted to appoint Mark to help us drive our business here," said Luc Serviant, Vice-President, Middle East and Africa, Orange Business Services.

"Orange is focused on supporting enterprise transformation and the adoption of digital technologies to mitigate the tough economic times many enterprises face in Africa. We will continue on this path to engage and deliver value to our existing international customers, who are either already present in Africa or who are expanding in the region and across the globe," said McCallum.

McCallum holds a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

