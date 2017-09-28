Stratus, FogHorn partner to bring real-time analytics, continuously available edge infrastructure to industrial automation market

Combined offering enables manufacturers to simultaneously power and protect their mission-critical IIOT infrastructures.

Stratus Technologies, a global leader in continuous availability solutions for mission-critical applications, today announced a technology partnership with FogHorn Systems, a leading developer of "edge intelligence" software for industrial and commercial Internet of things applications.

The partnership will bring highly reliable, continuously available, and operationally simple edge computing analytics and infrastructure to the growing IIOT market. As part of this agreement, Stratus and FogHorn will offer a combined solution of the Stratus ftServer and FogHorn Lightning ML platform that will enable manufacturers to power and protect their mission-critical IIOT compute infrastructures and fully capitalise on their IIOT data.

The global IIOT market is growing at an astounding rate. In fact, Accenture predicts IIOT could add $14.2 trillion to the global economy by 2030. However, these evolving industrial environments not only present challenges to traditional methods of data collection and analysis, but the criticality of real-time processes and data analytics also results in the need for 100% availability at the edge for decision-making and optimal operations. The combination of Stratus always-on solutions with FogHorn's analytics platform addresses these concerns with advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimisation, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence, protecting and optimising today's 24x7 industrial automation systems.

"FogHorn's customers require high-performance edge processing for their advanced IIOT deployments, optimised analytics and heterogeneous applications to be hosted as close as possible to the control systems and physical sensor infrastructure," said David King, CEO of FogHorn Systems. "For us to partner with Stratus and benefit from its industry-leading, continuously available edge infrastructure, our customers have the assurance that their FogHorn platform is always on."

According to Dave Laurello, CEO at Stratus: "The more automated and connected applications become, the more critical it is for customers to have a highly reliable, continuously available and operationally simple edge infrastructure to drive true IIOT business value. By bringing our proven, always-on edge infrastructure together with FogHorn's analytics, our mutual customers not only benefit from the power of real-time data processing at the edge, but also, they benefit from running these applications without the risk of downtime, making insightful business decisions the new normal. Stratus is excited to take its unmatched experience and apply it to the transformative nature of the edge, which will require a new architecture to meet the global industrial automation needs that traditional data centre and cloud models cannot today."

