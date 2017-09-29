How to hire the right people for your team.

Wanted: top technical talent

"Hire slow, fire fast" is a common phrase describing how organisations find the uncommon hire and retain great talent. In nearly every industry, associates serve as a core differentiator for the company, and the IT industry is no exception.

Where many MSPs find the challenge is in identifying and hiring the right individual – especially for a technical position that requires specific specialisations, service and support capabilities. The topic of finding the right technical talent has dominated headlines.

It has also become a catalyst for several industry studies, from leading analyst firms and associations, many of which have spent hours analysing the shortage of qualified techs and qualifying the youths' interest in a career in IT.

The struggle for technical talent is real and demand is growing, so before you post for an open position, do your homework. Identify what you are looking for, make the case for a great company career and set clear expectations for all involved. This will ensure you hire smart and don't just hire someone.

