Educational games boost learning in SA

TJ's Math Adventure combines an interactive app and physical board game.

Educational games that combine augmented reality, apps and 3D will soon be available to enhance the learning experience of young South Africans, according to Gammetek.

Gammetek, a local technology accessories distributor, will introduce Pai Technology educational games to the South African market.

Pai is an international technology company that creates games to help parents enhance their children's development through an imaginative and STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) educational approach.

According to a statement, Gammetek plans to add four of Pai's learning games, namely TJ's Math Adventure, Stem Lab-Little Engineer, Ocean Pets and Cube Tastic, to its offering.

TJ's Math Adventure combines physical puzzles and augmented reality play to help children master basic maths concepts. The game combines an interactive app as well as a physical board game.

Stem Lab-Little Engineer pairs toy blocks with augmented reality to create a unique experience for children to learn basic programming skills.

With Ocean Pets, children get to create their own virtual aquarium using augmented reality with lightweight putty. Cube Tastic is a puzzle cube that uses 3D augmented technology with an app to teach kids how to solve the cube. Once they master it, new combinations are unlocked for endless play.

"These educational games are designed to stimulate your children's imagination and aid their development. Pai Technology introduces a world of playful, fun and safe technology that encourages a love for learning that ultimately benefits children's growth," says Gammatek's Zev Cherniak.



