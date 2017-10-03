How Kryszna Tec solved a 50-year-old IT problem

Kryszna Tec's founder and CEO, IT trailblazer, Jermain Kallideen, says the company's SUBWARE software is a game-changer, providing companies with an accurate 360-degree view of their global IT assets and IT service catalogues.

The marriage between smart technology and business is always a pleasant one. However, the guarantee of "happily ever after" is heavily reliant on sassy innovation, bold entrepreneurship and pushing the lateral thinking envelope. Cue Kryszna Tec, pioneers in the software industry who have developed a powerful new tool that solves a five decade-old IT conundrum and delivers tangible business and cost results.

Kryszna Tec's SUBWARE software provides medium to large enterprises with an accurate 360-degree view of their global IT assets and IT service catalogues, allowing them to make informed decisions that drive down costs, increase efficiency and provide critical cost, scalability, agility and security data to assist in making cloud transformation decisions.

For Kryszna Tec's founder and CEO, Jermain Kallideen, it's a game-changer. "The IT business lacks an accurate and defendable view of its IT Service Catalogue. IT is seen as a cost centre, not a service centre. Kryszna Tec's SUBWARE collates data across a business's disparate systems within business and delivers IT Asset information to assets, software, applications and services. SUBWARE has one key differentiator and we do not aggregate data but break down IT assets into their individual pieces. And through a building block process from the individual components, allow your business to build from the ground up. These are essentially building-blocks for businesses facilitating an informed growth trajectory."

Coordinating global operations from headquarters in Sandton, Gauteng, Kallideen, 43, is humbled by Kryszna Tec's revolutionary software Band-Aid, emphasising that SUBWARE is more than a clever tool that provides tailored solutions aimed at sense-checking revenue streams. For Kallideen, who has served the IT industry with distinction for 22 years and is regarded as one of the country's top IT trailblazers, the ground-breaking software is seeded in his quest to effectively merge cutting-edge innovation with business acumen to give rise to globally-efficient, cost-effective IT departments.

"The turnaround time is another point in SUBWARE's favour," explains Kallideen, the former global IT Server Manager at Africa's largest bank and a senior manager at a global fortune 100 data analytics company.

"Subware-takes a short time to implement."

