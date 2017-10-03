CyberArk and Ansible automate security best practices in DevOps pipelines

Integrated solution with Ansible helps secure DevOps environments without impacting workflow and agility.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the company that protects organisations from cyber attacks that have made their way inside the network perimeter, today announced the integration of the CyberArk Conjur secrets management solution with Ansible. Organizations benefit from automating privileged account security best practices across DevOps environments while continuing to deliver new applications at high velocity. CyberArk will demonstrate the integration at AnsibleFest 2017.

As more organisations embrace DevOps, secrets – which consist of privileged accounts, SSH/API keys, passwords, certificates and more – are proliferating throughout the IT infrastructure. As with privileged accounts, secrets can be misused or intentionally targeted and exploited by malicious attackers to commandeer IT infrastructure, bypass security controls and facilitate enterprise-wide cyber attacks.

Secrets are often hard-coded into files or application code, unchanged or unmanaged, and are typically shared between machines, such as microservices, tools and hosts; IT personnel; external developers; subcontractors and more. This dramatically expands the attack surface of an organisation and represents a soft target for attackers to exploit.

The CyberArk Conjur integration with Ansible empowers DevOps and security teams with security tools to automatically manage and better secure secrets used by Ansible. The joint solution helps automate and audit security and management tasks related to secrets used by Ansible. CyberArk Conjur provides for secrets used by Ansible to be authenticated, authorised and audited without interfering with workflows familiar to Ansible users.

"DevOps and the automated software delivery pipeline utilise multiple tools that require powerful secrets, which if compromised, will result in costly compromises and a vulnerable pipeline of products," said Justin Nemmers, general manager, Ansible, Red Hat. "The integration with CyberArk Conjur gives DevOps teams the ability to better secure secrets used by Ansible, which reduces the attack surface while supporting the automated delivery of reliable, high quality applications in any environment."

The CyberArk Conjur solution is an enterprise-proven, secrets management solution that is tailored specifically for the requirements of native cloud and DevOps environments. The solution helps organisations secure and manage secrets used by machines, such as microservices, applications, scripts, hosts, and CI/CD and configuration management tools, as well as control access and monitor activities of privileged users throughout the DevOps pipeline.

"Adopting DevOps workflows and driving successful outcomes for the development and release of high quality, secure applications requires organisations to strategically plan ahead for the increased demands of high velocity deployment environments," said Adam Bosnian, executive vice president, global business development, CyberArk. "The integration with Ansible embeds and automates privileged account security into DevOps pipelines, making it easier for organisations to protect secrets and mitigate security risks while maintaining speed."

CyberArk CyberArk is the only security company focused on eliminating the most advanced cyber threats; those that use insider privileges to attack the heart of the enterprise. Dedicated to stopping attacks before they stop business, CyberArk proactively secures against cyber threats before attacks can escalate and do irreparable damage. The company is trusted by the world's leading companies – including more than 50% of the Fortune 100 – to protect their highest value information assets, infrastructure and applications. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with US headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blog, or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.



