Awards confirm Blue Turtle Technologies is still top BMC partner in Africa

Local partner clinches Emerging Markets DBA Partner of the Year and Emerging Markets DSM Partner of the Year awards.

Local enterprise technology solutions provider, Blue Turtle Technologies, is pleased to announce it has once again managed to clinch two premier BMC accolades in the 2017 BMC Partner of the Year awards for EMEA.

Blue Turtle Technologies showed its mettle, securing both the EMEA awards for Emerging Markets DBA Partner of the Year as well as the Emerging Markets DSM Partner of the Year, in the 2017 Partner of the Year awards for the BMC Partner Advantage programme.

"In an era that is shaped by the cloud and digital transformation, IT and digital enterprise management is at the top of the CIO's agenda, making BMC even more relevant into today's technology landscape," says Geoff Van Den Bosch, Managing Director at Blue Turtle Technologies. "To once again be recognised as a leader in this field is not only testament to our commitment to the technologies within the vendor's portfolio, but also to the sales, technical and pre- and post-sales support that the Blue Turtle team is able to offer."

An independent solutions provider, and the only BMC Elite partner in Africa, Blue Turtle Technologies has enjoyed a decade-long relationship with the software vendor – assisting clients to leverage BMC technologies to assist them with better scoping their transformation to a digital enterprise.

According to BMC, its awards recognise those ecosystem partners that have most contributed to client success in enabling digital enterprise management and have demonstrated excellence in client satisfaction scores, as well as year-over-year growth in technical certifications and resell bookings.

"BMC's partner ecosystem is vital to helping our joint customers transform their businesses in a digital, multi-cloud world," said Sanjay Gupta, vice-president, Worldwide Ecosystem Sales at BMC. "This year's winners have delivered transformational projects in areas such as the digital workplace, multi-cloud management, security and compliance, big data, DevOps, service management, and more.

"They demand excellence from themselves and complement BMC's innovative solutions with value-added services and software solutions. We congratulate all of the 2017 BMC Partner of the Year winners and their commitment to digital enterprise management excellence."

Blue Turtle Technologies Blue Turtle Technologies provides solutions for optimising, enhancing and leveraging existing IT investment, and supporting the cost-effective delivery of new technology initiatives. With experience from mainframe to desktop, Blue Turtle delivers solutions for the effective management of IT infrastructures employing innovative software products, backed by best-practice implementation services. Blue Turtle's strategy leverages best-in-class software products brought together from leading international and South African software providers to deliver compelling and cost-effective technology management solutions to customers. For more information: www.blueturtle.co.za.




