Five days to kick-start your career in business continuity management

Business resilience is critical to long-term corporate sustainability, and the King Code has placed it firmly on the agendas of boards and excos. In response, business continuity management is becoming an increasingly strategic function, and a career in its own right.

Individuals who wish to equip themselves to design, manage and monitor these increasingly strategic business continuity programmes need to acquire skills aligned with global standards.

ContinuitySA will be offering its five-day Complete Continuity Practitioner Programme from 16-20 October 2017 in Johannesburg to provide the in-depth training to kick-start a career in business continuity management (BCM). It will cover all components of BCM in detail and includes case studies and practical classroom exercises for those responsible for implementing business continuity management programmes.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.continuitysa.com/training/register-here/.

