Danish Podspeakers launches new wireless MicroPod.

The new MicroPod is the first model in a series of new and fully portable Podspeakers with Bluetooth and built-in battery.

The original Podspeakers are among the world's most recognised loudspeakers and true design icons. Since first launch from B&W back in the 1990s, the Podspeakers have set a benchmark for what can be achieved when moving away from conventional square box designs.

New MicroPod Bluetooth MKII is available with latest Bluetooth technology and upgraded with True Wireless (TWS) function for wireless stereo pairing.

The MicroPod Bluetooth MKII can be used alone, and will deliver an outstanding music experience. However, with two MicroPods, and the True Wireless stereo support, you can do wireless stereo pairing and achieve the complete stereo experience.

Standalone – and fully portable

At the same time, MicroPod Bluetooth MKII is the first stand-alone speaker in the Podspeakers series. It has built-in battery and plays up to 10+ hours, which makes it easier than ever to take the music with you, wherever you go.

Classic design – modern technology

The first MicroPod was launched in 2001. Design-wise it originates from the iconic MiniPod, but as the name suggests, the form factor is somewhat smaller. The discrete dimensions make it incredible suitable for standing on the desk or shelf, e.g. when the supplied legs are attached, which will make it look as if it floats freely in the room. With the optional wall mount it is possible to hang it up.

The new MicroPod Bluetooth MKII uses the familiar form factor, but unlike the first MicroPod from 2001, the new speaker reflects the technological development and is therefore both active and 100% wireless.

MicroPod Bluetooth MKII is available in three colour variants: Matte Red, Matte Black and Satin White.

MicroPod Bluetooth MKII - features:

* Built-in battery – plays up to 10+ hours;

* True Wireless stereo support – one is amazing, two is a blast;

* Stand-alone HiFi Bluetooth Speaker;

* Available in three beautiful colours; and

* Three black spikes (legs) included.

Price and availability:

New Podspeaker MicroPod Bluetooth MKII is available in selected stores and online shops from 1st of December 2017.

The speaker comes in three colour variants: Matte Red, Matte Black and Satin White Aluminium spikes (legs) are available in Aluminium Soft Gold, Aluminium Dark Metal and Aluminium Soft Silver.

Distribution:

Podspeakers are produced by EET Group A/S and distributed by EET Europarts and selected distributors all over Europe, South Africa and China.

For further information about distribution, re-sellers and reselling, please contact:

EET Group A/S

Podspeakers

Brian Larsen, Commercial Director

Mobile +45 20 212 002

e-mail bla@podspeakers.dk

Tempovej 41. 2750 Ballerup. Denmark

Podspeakers for the modern generation Danish company Scandyna's history goes back to 1965 and includes the overwhelming success and iconic status of the Podspeaker range in the 1990s. Today Podspeakers continue to impress hi-fi enthusiasts with their unique design and impressive sound.




