Trellix launches comprehensive endpoint security suite Powerhouse solution protects all enterprise workloads against sophisticated threats

Trellix, the cyber security company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced the launch of Trellix Endpoint Security Suite. Trellix Endpoint Security Suite's products and advanced capabilities empower security operations centre (SOC) analysts with superior visibility and control in a single pane of glass to proactively secure all endpoints.

Endpoint security is foundational for any organisation's security program and the baseline for securing the enterprise, as each endpoint serves as an entry point into the business. Trellix Endpoint Security Suite provides Trellix customers with a complete end-to-end security solution, helping organisations confidently confront today’s most advanced threats.

“In its approach to unified security, Trellix is aiming to be outcome-focused,” said Michael Suby, Research Vice-President, Security & Trust, IDC. “From IDC’s perspective, we concur and reinforce that one of the outcomes should be methodically reducing cyber risk.”

The Trellix Endpoint Security Suite comprises Trellix Endpoint Security (ENS), Trellix Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Trellix Endpoint Forensics.

Key capabilities of the suite:

Endpoint protection optimisation at scale : proactive attack surface management, a rich and full-featured threat prevention stack;

: proactive attack surface management, a rich and full-featured threat prevention stack; Effective and efficient alert triage and response : alerts and incidents, triage and remediation, AI-guided investigation for faster response;

: alerts and incidents, triage and remediation, AI-guided investigation for faster response; Forensics and root cause analysis : powerful tool provides a deeper understanding of threats, improves detection and controls in the future; and

: powerful tool provides a deeper understanding of threats, improves detection and controls in the future; and Solid foundation: extensible solution with broad and deep coverage for endpoints, natively integrated with the Trellix XDR engine.

At the RSA Conference, Trellix will preview a set of features available in Q3:

Simplified endpoint security management : single-step deployment on all endpoints;

: single-step deployment on all endpoints; Better integrated forensics : integration of forensics artefacts into the management and response consoles; and

: integration of forensics artefacts into the management and response consoles; and Extended support: support for Apple Silicon, extended support for MITRE framework and FedRAMP certification.

“Endpoint remains the first line of defence for every organisation,” said Aparna Rayasam, Chief Product Officer at Trellix. “To strengthen operational resiliency, organisations need a seamless, comprehensive solution for endpoint protection, detection and response. By integrating endpoint detection and response workflows with deep forensic capabilities, Trellix Endpoint Security Suite is the best solution to effectively manage endpoint security.”

Trellix Endpoint Security Suite supports on-premises and cloud deployments and covers the latest and legacy OS versions. The EDR component of the Trellix Endpoint Security Suite is the highest rated (4.8 out of 5.0) in the latest Gartner Peer Insights reviews for EDR. Learn more at www.trellix.com/en-us/platform/endpoint-security.html or visit Trellix Booth #N-5445 at the RSA Conference.