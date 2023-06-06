Home

Nigerian FG to install facial recognition technology at airports

Issued by Scarlet Letter for NEC XON Systems
Johannesburg, 06 Jun 2023

Louw Cilliers, Managing Director NEC West Africa (NEC Corporation’s local subsidiary).

In early 2023, the Nigerian Federal Government announced plans to introduce facial recognition technology at major airports across the country. The Minister of State, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, unveiled the project during a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, and a team from NEC Corporation, an IT company in Abuja. Other key attendees included the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Nigerian Immigration Service, the Nigerian Police Force and NEC subsidiary, NEC XON.

The government plans to deploy the technology through grant agreements with the Japanese government to improve airport security and automatically detect persons of interest. The initial project phase includes Lagos and Abuja international airports, but will be extended to other airports, including Port Harcourt, Enugu and Kano.

Louw Cilliers, Managing Director NEC West Africa (NEC Corporation’s local subsidiary), said the technology – NeoFace Watch – integrates facial recognition and matching technology with video analytics. “The solution enables high performance facial matching from multiple camera feeds. Real-time alerts to security personnel can be acted on quickly to address security threats as they are spotted, and store evidence for later use,” says Cilliers.

Jan Erasmus, head of surveillance, NEC XON.

“NeoFace Watch is an unobtrusive web-based application that requires no operator interaction and can be easily customised and integrated into existing video management systems and automated operational processes,” said Jan Erasmus, head of the surveillance business unit at NEC XON. “Cameras, integrated with NEC’s NeoFace Watch biometric technology, are installed at suitable pinch points, and individual faces are captured and extracted from the live video feed and matched in real-time against various watchlists. NEC’s NeoFace Watch software can process multiple camera feeds covering all entry, exit and other critical areas in an airport, allowing for extraction and matching of thousands of faces per minute.”

Agba said: “This, we believe, would further strengthen the security of our people and the country as a whole. This project was conceived in view of several security concerns and the need to nip these growing concerns in the bud.”

During his welcome speech, Kazuyoshi stated that the sophisticated technology would significantly enhance security at Nigerian airports and encourage more investment in Nigeria’s economy. “In all, we want to holistically support the Nigerian government to improve security, social cohesion and promote better migration management through the use of technology and installation of CCTV cameras at strategic places,” Kazuyoshi added.

