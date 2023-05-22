Simplify data, legacy systems, API management, automation, hybrid systems with tailored integration platform experience mWtech combines business and technical expertise with Software AG webMethods for seamless planning, enablement, control and delivery of digital business objectives.

Successful integration is the golden path to realising organisations' modern digital potential, especially in the complex environments of enterprises. By using integration platform solutions, they can enhance automation, data access and infrastructure value.

mWtech says it combines integration and business expertise to deliver excellent results for its clients, from legacy to cloud, and it deploys the best-suited vendor tools to meet those goals. It leverages Software AG's webMethods, which it says is a leading integration, API management, data access and legacy-to-cloud platform. Together, mWtech and webMethods offer clients a comprehensive suite of solutions that enable them to integrate, automate and optimise their operations.

mWtech prefers webMethods for several differentiating reasons:

Businesses can connect their systems, data and devices quickly and easily through the webMethods Integration Platform. They can customise this flexible and scalable platform to meet specific business and technical needs, automate workflows, reduce manual errors and improve data accuracy and consistency.

Integrating legacy systems is not a problem. mWtech combines its Adabas/Natural technology expertise to complement webMethods, seamlessly connecting legacy systems with modern applications. mWtech's clients gain a unified platform to manage their IT infrastructure, resulting in simplified operations and reduced costs.

mWtech's mWtech's clients enjoy complete control over their API ecosystems. webMethods API Management enhances how businesses securely create, publish and manage APIs. Clients can enforce security policies, monitor API usage and analyse API performance.

The company helps its clients access large volumes of data in real-time with webMethods Big Memory. This in-memory data grid stores and processes large datasets in memory, providing faster access to data and reducing the need for disk-based storage.

mWtech's hybrid integration solutions help enterprises connect their cloud and on-premises applications quickly and easily. The webMethods.io cloud-native integration platform is customisable, making it easier to automate workflows, reduce manual errors and improve data accuracy and consistency. The platform is compatible with major cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Integration is in mWtech's DNA – even the name, MiddleWare Technologies, resonates with this expertise. The company supports SoftwareAG's webMethods platform because it is a market-leading integration solution that connects systems, data and devices across legacy, on-premises and cloud options. mWtech's clients advance their digital transformations with a flexible, scalable and customisable integration solution.

mWtech understands enterprises' digital needs

mWtech is committed to providing critical solutions for South African enterprises. Together, mWtech and webMethods offer their clients a comprehensive suite of solutions that integrate, automate and optimise their operations.

To ensure that clients see the worth of their investment, mWtech delivers high-quality services tailored to each client's unique needs. It prioritises understanding its clients' challenges and goals to develop customised solutions that address their specific requirements. The company's extensive knowledge and expertise give businesses a competitive advantage and enhanced means to achieve strategic objectives.

mWtech is committed to the value, expertise and experience of its professional services. It delivers critical solutions for the South African digital transformation market, realising significant benefits to large and medium organisations.

mWtech offers free demonstrations of its processes and client cases, helping them choose and motivate their best modernisation steps. Contact mWtech to learn more about its services or how it uses integration to improve your business's performance.

Reach mWtech at mwtech@middlewaretechnologies.co.za, (+27) 10 216 9114 or by visiting middlewaretechnologies.co.za.