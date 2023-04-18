AI a must-have in the IT services team

Business continuity in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) depends on uninterrupted service and optimal IT systems and device performance, but the complexity of the modern IT environment makes it challenging for human IT teams to stay ahead of potential issues.

By harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) for proactive systems monitoring and maintenance, IT teams can minimise the risk of downtime, support operations better and improve the digital employee experience, says Digital Generation, a leading black women-owned ICT services company.

Digital Generation highlights HP Proactive Insights as the ideal solution to simplify device management and support – particularly in large and dispersed workforces, or where endpoints are stationed at multiple sites.

HP Proactive Insights for managing devices is a cloud-based platform that centralises device management, providing unprecedented visibility into device health and performance. Using advanced analytics, HP Proactive Insights spots developing device issues before they impact employee performance and offers recommendations on how to mitigate them. The platform monitors device hard drives, CPU usage, thermal levels and battery health, predicting the potential impacts of sub-optimal performance and anomalies. With actionable analytics and automated remediation, device and application performance can be tracked and problems with a user’s computer or smartphone can be addressed faster.

Another key feature of HP Proactive Insights is its ability to provide personalised recommendations, Digital Generation says. The platform analyses data specific to an individual user or group of users and offers tailored recommendations to improve the performance and efficiency of their devices. For example, the platform may recommend adding more physical RAM to a specific employee device to improve performance.

The platform is designed to be user-friendly, with an intuitive interface that makes it easy for IT teams to access and understand the data, quickly identify potential issues and take action.

Digital Generation describes HP Proactive Insights AI as a "powerful tool that can revolutionise IT infrastructure management". With its intuitive interface and user-friendly design, the company says HP Proactive Insights AI is a must-have tool for any organisation looking to streamline its IT endpoint device management.

