Inspired Testing welcomes new leadership team member at helm of people function Kristi Vollgraaff brings a breath of fresh air to continue building a strong and resilient team.

Kristi Vollgraaff, global software company Inspired Testing’s new Head of People.

Inspired Testing is excited to announce the addition of Kristi Vollgraaff to our leadership team. As our new Head of People, she will strive to enable the business to reach its strategic goals as a global software testing company through its people, while ensuring the people function serves as an integrated value add. With people at the core of Inspired Testing, her contribution will continue to build on a strong and engaged workforce that sustains the growth and success of our business.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kristi to our leadership team,” notes Chief Operating Officer Lucas Scheepers. “She brings with her extensive experience in developing and growing high-performance teams within the information technology space and we look forward to her valuable contributions as we continue to improve our employee experience at Inspired Testing.”

Vollgraaff has ample experience in proactive talent management and organisational development. She holds an MCom Industrial and Organisational Psychology from Stellenbosch University and is registered as an Organisational Psychologist with the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

With an eye on improving employee experience within Inspired Testing, Vollgraaff strives to design and implement a people strategy aimed towards a future-orientated working environment, define and communicate an attractive value proposition to attract and retain top talent and incorporate data analytics to proactively inform decision-making across the business.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at Inspired Testing and work with such a talented and committed team focused on the development of their people. I look forward to positively influencing the upward development of the company.”

With the addition of Vollgraaff to our leadership team, Inspired Testing is well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory. We are excited to see the impact she will have on the employee experience and leadership within the company.