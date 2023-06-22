Telkom removes troubled SAPO as payment channel

Telkom announced today that account payment options for its customers will no longer include the South African Post Office (SAPO).

In a statement, the telecommunications company says this change aims to streamline the payment process for Telkom’s customers.

Telkom’s move comes as SAPO faces an uncertain future.

The state-owned entity has been in dire financial straits over the past few years, owing creditors at least R4.4 billion, as of 31 March 2022.

In February, a judgement was issued to place SAPO under provisional liquidation, which led to a provisional liquidator being appointed at the end of March.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies says it is engaging critical stakeholders in dealing with the placement of SAPO in provisional liquidation.

“At Telkom, we remain committed to offering our customers simple and convenient options to settle their accounts,” says Albertus Venter, managing executive for consumer operations at Telkom.

“We encourage our customers to explore alternative payment channels, such as direct EFT payments through their banks. They can also contact our customer service call centre at 10210 and sign up for a debit order, a hassle-free method to ensure seamless settlement of monthly accounts.”

Telkom adds it understands this change may be unexpected and inconvenient for some customers who utilise SAPO as a payment channel.

“However, through our multiple payment collection options, we can continue to offer our valued customers the most optimal payment options available.”