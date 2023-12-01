HOSTAFRICA expands African presence with Sasahost acquisition in Kenya

HOSTAFRICA bolsters its presence in the Kenyan market.

HOSTAFRICA, a top-rated hosting provider, has announced its acquisition of the Kenyan hosting provider Sasahost, effective 1 December 2023. This acquisition marks HOSTAFRICA's eighth strategic acquisition since its inception, significantly bolstering its presence in the Kenyan market following its previous EAC acquisition.

This move is a part of HOSTAFRICA's broader strategy to cement its position as a leading web hosting provider across Africa. With successful expansions into Ghana and Nigeria, the company has now set its sights on deepening its reach in Kenya, continuing its commitment to digital growth and excellence on the continent.

Since its foundation in South Africa, HOSTAFRICA has become a key player in the African hosting market. Strategic acquisitions, such as DomainKing in Nigeria and EAC Directories in Kenya, have been pivotal in achieving its vision of a consolidated digital service landscape. The company offers diverse services tailored to the African market, including web hosting, domain registration and servers.

Sasahost, recognised as a top five Kenyan web hosting provider, brings to HOSTAFRICA a solid local presence and a dedicated customer base. This acquisition is a significant step in HOSTAFRICA's strategy to expand its hosting authority in Kenya and beyond.

Sasahost's CEO, Paul Masibo, is confident that the new acquisition is a perfect fit. He said: “Looking ahead, we're thrilled to share that our new partner is as dedicated to great customer service as we are. They agree that caring for customers is key in business. This matches our values and goals, and we're sure our customers will keep getting the great service they're used to from us.”

Michael Osterloh, Managing Director at HOSTAFRICA, comments on the future outlook: "Growth and expansion are central to our philosophy at HOSTAFRICA. We're scaling not just our services and support, but also our geographic footprint. With our top-rated hosting solutions, our goal is to reach every corner of Africa. Establishing a strong base in Kenya is the beginning of our journey to expand our services throughout the continent."

Starting December 2023, HOSTAFRICA will integrate Sasahost's customers into its platform. This integration aims to be efficient and seamless, prioritising service continuity and introducing advanced features and support. "We are fully aware of the importance of a smooth transition for Sasahost's customers," Osterloh adds. "Our team is committed to ensuring an effortless migration and maintaining our high standards in customer service."

The acquisition is not just about providing state-of-the-art hosting services in Kenya; it's about setting a new standard for hosting in the country. HOSTAFRICA is poised to deliver exceptional technology and service, redefining what it means to be hosted in Africa.