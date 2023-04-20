Tech companies increasingly helping app developers scale, create, innovate

World Creativity and Innovation Day is celebrated every year on 21 April. This day is dedicated to encouraging people, businesses and even big organisations to think creatively, come up with new approaches to challenges and improve the world around them.

With the technology industry constantly evolving at an incredibly fast pace, it is one of the areas in which innovations and creativity are refined and polished. New technologies, platforms, programming, frameworks and tools are always emerging and keeping up with these changes, which requires continuous learning and adaptation.

If you’re an app developer, navigating these complexities requires extensive expertise, resources and a holistic understanding of the various dimensions of the industry. Here are three steps you should consider:

1. Identify the challenges and possible solutions

Developing an app can be a daunting task for small businesses because of the numerous complex procedures required. Some of the common challenges include having limited resources, especially when it comes to budget and capacity. As a result, developing an app will require a significant investment of time and money, which may not be feasible for many.

Businesses will also need technical expertise in various areas, such as coding, UX/UI design and app architecture. If you are just starting out and building your first app, you may not have in-house experts and will need to outsource work to third-party developers, which can be costly.

When it comes to compatibility, it’s imperative for apps to be well-suited for different devices, operating systems and screen sizes. Ensuring compatibility across all platforms can be difficult and requires additional development work. Similarly, security is a critical aspect of app development, which you may not have the resources or expertise to ensure your app is secure from potential threats.

With the app market being highly competitive, small businesses are also often finding it tough to stand out among the thousands of apps available. Therefore, it’s critical that entrepreneurs carefully consider what it is that they may be facing and find solutions to the problems.

To start with, you can seek support by partnering with tech experts and experienced app developers to leverage app development tools and platforms.

2. Find a suitable tech company to partner with

Huawei, like other technology companies, invests heavily in research and development to close the technology gap in Africa. The company has a strong focus on innovation and has made significant advancements in supporting and nurturing the development of new technologies and innovations.

For years, small businesses have benefited from the Huawei Developer Program (HDP). This division includes an ecosystem of tools, resources and support that is designed to help developers build, distribute, optimise and monetise their applications on Huawei devices. Through these platforms, developers can access a range of services, including development kits, technical support, marketing support and funding opportunities to grow and scale their businesses. Huawei is also committed to promoting open innovation and collaboration with other tech developers. Huawei has established several OpenLabs around the world, which are collaborative spaces where developers can work together to develop new technologies and solutions.

3. Place your app on the market

AppGallery is Huawei's official app distribution platform, which provides a great way for developers to reach a large audience of over 9 million device users. By publishing your app on AppGallery, you can make it easy for device users to discover and download your app. With a global presence and availability in over 170 countries, AppGallery is especially beneficial if you are looking to expand your app's reach beyond your local market and tap into new international markets.

Enhanced app promotion is also guaranteed, as Huawei provides various promotional tools and resources to help you market your app on AppGallery. This includes featured placements, promotional campaigns and marketing support, which can help maximise the visibility and impact of your app on the app market and drive downloads and engagement.

With security and privacy measures being key to the user experience, you’re going to want an app market that has extensive protection. Huawei has a comprehensive four-layer security detection mechanism to scan apps for potential security risks before they are published on AppGallery, which helps create a safe and trusted environment for app users.

Cultivating creativity and innovation is a lifelong journey that requires continuous effort and practice.