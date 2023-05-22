ServiceNow, NVIDIA announce partnership to build generative AI across enterprise IT Built on ServiceNow Platform with NVIDIA AI software and DGX infrastructure, custom large language models to bring intelligent workflow automation to enterprises.

CJ Desai, Chief Operating Officer, ServiceNow.

ServiceNow and NVIDIA today announced a partnership to develop powerful, enterprise‑grade generative AI capabilities that can transform business processes with faster, more intelligent workflow automation.

Using NVIDIA software, services and accelerated infrastructure, ServiceNow is developing custom large language models trained on data specifically for its ServiceNow Platform, the intelligent platform for end‑to‑end digital transformation.

This will expand ServiceNow’s already extensive AI functionality with new uses for generative AI across the enterprise – including for IT departments, customer service teams, employees and developers – to strengthen workflow automation and rapidly increase productivity.

ServiceNow is also helping NVIDIA streamline its IT operations with these generative AI tools, using NVIDIA data to customise NVIDIA NeMo foundation models running on hybrid‑cloud infrastructure consisting of NVIDIA DGX Cloud and on‑premises NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD AI supercomputers.

“IT is the nervous system of every modern enterprise in every industry,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our collaboration to build super‑specialised generative AI for enterprises will boost the capability and productivity of IT professionals worldwide using the ServiceNow Platform.”

“As adoption of generative AI continues to accelerate, organisations are turning to trusted vendors with battle‑tested, secure AI capabilities to boost productivity, gain a competitive edge and keep data and IP secure,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer of ServiceNow. “Together, NVIDIA and ServiceNow will help drive new levels of automation to fuel productivity and maximise business impact."

Harnessing generative AI to reshape digital business

ServiceNow and NVIDIA are exploring a number of generative AI use cases to simplify and improve productivity across the enterprise by providing high accuracy and higher value in IT.

This includes developing intelligent virtual assistants and agents to help quickly resolve a broad range of user questions and support requests with purpose‑built AI chatbots that use large language models and focus on defined IT tasks.

To simplify the user experience, enterprises can customise chatbots with proprietary data to create a central generative AI resource that stays on topic while resolving many different requests.

These generative AI use cases are also applicable to customer service agents, allowing for case prioritisation with greater accuracy, saving time and improving outcomes. Customer service teams can use generative AI for automatic issue resolution, knowledge‑base article generation based on customer case summaries and chat summarisation for faster hand‑off, resolution and wrap‑up.

In addition, generative AI can improve the employee experience by helping identify growth opportunities. For example, delivering customised learning and development recommendations, like courses and mentors, based on natural language queries and information from an employee’s profile.

Full‑stack NVIDIA generative AI software and infrastructure fuel rapid development

In its generative AI research and development, ServiceNow is using NVIDIA AI Foundations cloud services and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, which includes the NVIDIA NeMo framework.

Included in NeMo are prompt tuning, supervised fine‑tuning and knowledge retrieval tools to help developers build, customise and deploy language models for enterprise use cases. NeMo Guardrails software is also included and enables developers to easily add topical, safety and security features for AI chatbots.